Another series is in the books for the Mariners, and it was another that didn’t go their way. The M’s have now lost five straight series after their homestand ended with the Phillies taking two of three from Seattle, and that will be followed up with a treacherous trip to New York to face the National League East-leading Mets, then a set in Toronto against the up-and-coming Blue Jays, and finally a meeting with the Red Sox, who at least are mired in a funk similar to the Mariners.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO