CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body cam video and other documentation Wednesday of a 2020 incident at the Grand central (25th) District police station in which three officers were shot. Police returned fire and shot the suspect, Lovelle Jordan, in the incident on July 30, 2020. Jordan was the suspect in a carjacking the month prior. He was arrested around 9 a.m. that morning in the 4800 block of West North Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood, after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle, and spotted an unoccupied white Porsche that...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO