Merrill Varsity Girls Softball Team makes a clean sweep on Youth night.

Lloyd “Boo” Bagley, age 79, of Merrill, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill. He was born on January 19, 1943, to the late Henry and Erna (Bahlow) Bagley in Merrill, Wisconsin. Lloyd enjoyed his time with his horses logging in the woods as well as his dog and companion Ben. He loved the woods and the farm life. Lloyd had a great drive to help others in need and was very selfless. He worked for the City of Merrill for many years. Shortly after his retirement he began working for Baumgart. He had a great work ethic and made many friends thru his years of employment. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him. Lloyd is survived by his twin brother Floyd (Sandra) Bagley of Merrill, WI, brother: Donald (Linda) Bagley of Racine, WI, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Marion Hill, Mamie Klade, Robert Bagley, Harold Bagley and infant Harry Bagley.

MERRILL, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO