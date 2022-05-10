ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Merrill Varsity Girls Softball Team makes a clean sweep on Youth night.

merrillfotonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Merrill Area Recreation Complex (MARC), Merrill’s Lady Jays took on the Wausau East Lumberjacks in a Varsity Softball double-header and emerged victorious. It was a great night for the ladies and the perfect way to showcase the sport for Youth Night....

merrillfotonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
merrillfotonews.com

Lady Jays battle hard in Soccer play last week

Fast feet were working the ball at Wausau West on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, when the Merrill Girls Varsity Soccer Team traveled to West for a game against a tough team. “West is a solid team and proved why they’re sitting in the top three in conference,” Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Kyle Hahn said. “Defensively, they were stifling and held us to zero shots on goal. Offensively, they moved the ball well from side to side and weren’t afraid to commit numbers forward.”
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Merrill hosts Basketball Shooting Contest

Merrill High School is a host site for the “Kwik Trip” Statewide Basketball Shooting Contest. Can you shoot hoops and sink the baskets? If so, consider competing. The contest will be held at Merrill High School on May 22, 2022, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., and the contest is open to everyone and all ages, including adults. The cost is $20. To register, go to: www.2sfrees3s.com by May 18, 2022 (registration deadline).
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Waliczek is May Youth Optimist at PRMS

Eighth grader Keegan Waliczek has been named May Youth Optimist at Prairie River Middle School. Mrs. Nelessen nominated him saying, “Keegan Waliczek stands out as a Youth Optimist. Keegan works hard in class and goes beyond expectations. Keegan is a positive role model, willing to help other students, and is a great team player. He is friendly and respectful and a welcome addition to the classroom. I am glad to recommend Keegan for Youth Optimist.”
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Merrill, WI
City
Wausau, WI
Merrill, WI
Sports
merrillfotonews.com

Sandra Kay Jirovec

Sandra Kay Jirovec 79 passed away May 9, 2022, in Rockford. She was born January 17, 1943, in Merrill, WI to Theodore and Lois (Stearns) Jirovec. She graduated from Merrill High School. She lived and worked in Madison, Fort Atkinson, Janesville and Rockford. She participated in Women’s softball and bowling leagues. She enjoyed traveling, doing craft shows, playing accordion, riding motorcycles, watching the Green Bay Packers and having a cold beer with friends and family. In her later years, tv westerns, jigsaw puzzles and reading filled her days.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Merrill AREA BIRTHS

Girl, Brynlee Autumn, born to Jessica Lorbecki and Dustin Lorbecki of Wausau. Girl, Emmalynn Marie, born to Brandy Bogdonovich and Rusty Martin of Wausau. Boy, Bennett Jacob, born to Mckayla Dahlke and Jacob Dahlke of Irma. MARCH 30, 2022. Girl, Lyla Marie, born to Barbara Dobratz and Clifford Stencil of...
MERRILL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Area School District cancels classes for Friday

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District has announced the cancelation of classes for Friday, May 13. In an email sent out to families on Thursday night, the district officials said they’re canceling classes due to extreme heat and higher-than-average staff absences. The cancelation will include...
APPLETON, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Lloyd “Boo” Bagley

Lloyd “Boo” Bagley, age 79, of Merrill, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill. He was born on January 19, 1943, to the late Henry and Erna (Bahlow) Bagley in Merrill, Wisconsin. Lloyd enjoyed his time with his horses logging in the woods as well as his dog and companion Ben. He loved the woods and the farm life. Lloyd had a great drive to help others in need and was very selfless. He worked for the City of Merrill for many years. Shortly after his retirement he began working for Baumgart. He had a great work ethic and made many friends thru his years of employment. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him. Lloyd is survived by his twin brother Floyd (Sandra) Bagley of Merrill, WI, brother: Donald (Linda) Bagley of Racine, WI, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Marion Hill, Mamie Klade, Robert Bagley, Harold Bagley and infant Harry Bagley.
MERRILL, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lady Jays#Varsity Softball#Sweep#Merrill Girls#One Box Score#Wausau East 1#Merrill 5 East 4
radioplusinfo.com

5-12-22 fdl man wins fdl samaritan cash raffle

Dave Jost of Fond du lac is the grand prize winner of $50,000 cash in the Samaritan Cash Raffle. Agnesian HealthCare Foundation executive director, Shawn Fisher, made the announcement live over the lunch hour Wednesday. Raffle volunteer Marcie Jost says she purchased the winning ticket for her son. Other prize...
FOND DU LAC, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Lincoln County Sports Club 24th Annual Fundraiser/Open House

The Lincoln County Sports Club will hold their 24th Annual Fundraiser and Open House on May 21, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lincoln County Sports Club, W5071 Schulz Spur Dr., in Merrill. There is no admission and all are welcome. Food, beverages, music, raffles (including some exclusive to the day of the event), kids raffles, and more … with more than $20,000 in prizes to be won. In addition, there will be activities and opportunities for kids and adults including opportunities for axe throwing, archery, shooting balloons, racing minnows, fishing, to see the shooting range renovations, and to see demonstrations of all-terrain wheelchairs, ATVs/UTVs, and new clay trap shooting equipment. And 15 non-profit organizations will be there to share information about their organizations and offer special giveaways.
MIX 108

20 Celebrities You Could Run Into In Superior, Wisconsin

Superior, Wisconsin might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of celebrity sightings but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen! There are a ton of celebrities from Wisconsin. There are also a few celebrities from Minnesota, including in Northern Minnesota. A few examples of this...
SUPERIOR, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
merrillfotonews.com

Danny M. Thomas

Danny M. Thomas, 52, of Merrill, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Aspirus Merrill Hospital. Danny was born August 27, 1969, in San Jose, California, son of the late Danny G. and Margaret (Wenkman) Thomas. He served four years in the United States Navy, spending time on the USS Gurnard and Naval Air Station Lemoore. Danny worked for 21 years at Kolbe Windows in Wausau and most recently at Sierra Pacific Windows in Merrill. Danny was a die-hard San Francisco 49ers and Bruce Springsteen fan. The mountains and ocean were his happy place. Growing up he enjoyed many weekends in Lake Tahoe down-hill skiing and the beach in Santa Cruz. He enjoyed spending time with his kids camping and fishing at Patricia Lake and golfing as a Father’s Day tradition.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau-area traffic crash leads to 5th OWI for Port Edwards man

A judge this week set a $2,000 cash bond for a Port Edwards man accused of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, the result of a crash Tuesday in Weston. Police were called at about 5:45 p.m. May 10 to Schofield Avenue at Glad Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injury. Officers arrived on scene to discover a Chevrolet Cavalier in a westbound lane with heavy damage to the passenger door and front end, with air bags deployed. Police say the driver of the vehicle, Thomas W. Shelley, veered into a grassy area off the roadway, struck two mailboxes and a tree before coming to a stop.
WAUSAU, WI
fox9.com

Tornadoes confirmed in western Wisconsin from Monday's storms

RUSK, Wis. (FOX 9) - Surveyors have confirmed two tornadoes touched down in western Wisconsin on Monday night as storms ripped through the Midwest. According to National Weather Service survey crews, an EF-1 tornado touched down around 7:30 p.m. just north of I-94 near Rusk, Wisconsin -- just east of Menomonie. The tornado left behind a six-mile-long path, causing damage near the Whitetail Golf Course.
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

2 tornadoes confirmed in NE Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Multiple rounds of powerful storms left their mark on Wisconsin Monday, with two confirmed tornados — an EF0 and EF1 — both touching down in the northeastern part of the state. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed the EF1 tornado...
SAINT CROIX FALLS, WI
whby.com

Green Bay man sentenced for 10th OWI

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man will spend five years in prison for driving drunk a 10th time. Kit VanDenHeuvel is also sentenced in Brown County Court to five years on extended supervision for OWI 10th Offense. VanDenHeuvel was arrested in July of last year after crashing...
GREEN BAY, WI
1440 WROK

One Of The Biggest Bands In World To Open Restaurant In Wisconsin

You wanted the best (burgers and beer) you got the best, the hottest restaurant in the world... Rock & Brews. Okay, I took some liberties with the Kiss concert intro. I remember hearing Kiss for the very first time. My friend's older brother played it for us. I've been a fan ever since. A couple of years ago, they announced their farewell tour. I really think this time they actually mean it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSAW

Crews respond to fire at Granite Peak Ski Area

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews responded to a fire at Granite Peak Ski Area in Rib Mountain Thursday afternoon. In a tweet, Granite Peak says the fire started in a 10′x10′ electrical building near the junction of the Miracle and Birch ski trails. The cause of the...
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Eagles donate for lifeguard training

Merrill Eagles #584 recently donated $1,000.00 to the Merrill Parks and Recreation Department. The money will be used to offset the cost to individuals who are being trained to be lifeguards at the Bierman Family Aquatic Center.
MERRILL, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy