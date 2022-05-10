ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Merrill Varsity Boys Baseball Team wins four of the last six games

merrillfotonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Merrill Varsity Boys Baseball Team has been hitting it fast and furious. “We had six games this week – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and two on Saturday,” Shawn Schultz, Head Coach for the Merrill Varsity Boys Baseball Team said. “We were 4-2 on the week and are 4-4 in the...

merrillfotonews.com

Comments / 0

merrillfotonews.com

Lady Jays battle hard in Soccer play last week

Fast feet were working the ball at Wausau West on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, when the Merrill Girls Varsity Soccer Team traveled to West for a game against a tough team. “West is a solid team and proved why they’re sitting in the top three in conference,” Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Kyle Hahn said. “Defensively, they were stifling and held us to zero shots on goal. Offensively, they moved the ball well from side to side and weren’t afraid to commit numbers forward.”
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

State Greco and Freestyle State Tournaments

On May 7 and 8, 2022, the Wisconsin State Freestyle and Greco-Roman Wrestling State Tournaments took place at Woodside Dome in Wisconsin Dells. Merrill had several wrestlers competing in the two Tournaments. Wyatt Bathke placed 6th in Freestyle and 5th in Greco-Roman for the 195-pound Junior Division. Remington Skic placed...
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
merrillfotonews.com

Merrill hosts Basketball Shooting Contest

Merrill High School is a host site for the “Kwik Trip” Statewide Basketball Shooting Contest. Can you shoot hoops and sink the baskets? If so, consider competing. The contest will be held at Merrill High School on May 22, 2022, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., and the contest is open to everyone and all ages, including adults. The cost is $20. To register, go to: www.2sfrees3s.com by May 18, 2022 (registration deadline).
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Lloyd “Boo” Bagley

Lloyd “Boo” Bagley, age 79, of Merrill, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill. He was born on January 19, 1943, to the late Henry and Erna (Bahlow) Bagley in Merrill, Wisconsin. Lloyd enjoyed his time with his horses logging in the woods as well as his dog and companion Ben. He loved the woods and the farm life. Lloyd had a great drive to help others in need and was very selfless. He worked for the City of Merrill for many years. Shortly after his retirement he began working for Baumgart. He had a great work ethic and made many friends thru his years of employment. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him. Lloyd is survived by his twin brother Floyd (Sandra) Bagley of Merrill, WI, brother: Donald (Linda) Bagley of Racine, WI, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Marion Hill, Mamie Klade, Robert Bagley, Harold Bagley and infant Harry Bagley.
MERRILL, WI
B105

20 Celebrities You Could Run Into In Superior, Wisconsin

Superior, Wisconsin might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of celebrity sightings but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen! There are a ton of celebrities from Wisconsin. There are also a few celebrities from Minnesota, including in Northern Minnesota. A few examples of this...
SUPERIOR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Area School District cancels classes for Friday

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District has announced the cancelation of classes for Friday, May 13. In an email sent out to families on Thursday night, the district officials said they’re canceling classes due to extreme heat and higher-than-average staff absences. The cancelation will include...
APPLETON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

5-12-22 fdl man wins fdl samaritan cash raffle

Dave Jost of Fond du lac is the grand prize winner of $50,000 cash in the Samaritan Cash Raffle. Agnesian HealthCare Foundation executive director, Shawn Fisher, made the announcement live over the lunch hour Wednesday. Raffle volunteer Marcie Jost says she purchased the winning ticket for her son. Other prize...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau-area traffic crash leads to 5th OWI for Port Edwards man

A judge this week set a $2,000 cash bond for a Port Edwards man accused of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, the result of a crash Tuesday in Weston. Police were called at about 5:45 p.m. May 10 to Schofield Avenue at Glad Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injury. Officers arrived on scene to discover a Chevrolet Cavalier in a westbound lane with heavy damage to the passenger door and front end, with air bags deployed. Police say the driver of the vehicle, Thomas W. Shelley, veered into a grassy area off the roadway, struck two mailboxes and a tree before coming to a stop.
WAUSAU, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Danny M. Thomas

Danny M. Thomas, 52, of Merrill, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Aspirus Merrill Hospital. Danny was born August 27, 1969, in San Jose, California, son of the late Danny G. and Margaret (Wenkman) Thomas. He served four years in the United States Navy, spending time on the USS Gurnard and Naval Air Station Lemoore. Danny worked for 21 years at Kolbe Windows in Wausau and most recently at Sierra Pacific Windows in Merrill. Danny was a die-hard San Francisco 49ers and Bruce Springsteen fan. The mountains and ocean were his happy place. Growing up he enjoyed many weekends in Lake Tahoe down-hill skiing and the beach in Santa Cruz. He enjoyed spending time with his kids camping and fishing at Patricia Lake and golfing as a Father’s Day tradition.
MERRILL, WI
fox9.com

Tornadoes confirmed in western Wisconsin from Monday's storms

RUSK, Wis. (FOX 9) - Surveyors have confirmed two tornadoes touched down in western Wisconsin on Monday night as storms ripped through the Midwest. According to National Weather Service survey crews, an EF-1 tornado touched down around 7:30 p.m. just north of I-94 near Rusk, Wisconsin -- just east of Menomonie. The tornado left behind a six-mile-long path, causing damage near the Whitetail Golf Course.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Broadway actor returns to give master class at UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Sam McLellan, A UW-Stevens Point graduate currently in the Broadway touring production of “Anastasia” returned to his alma mater Wednesday to give a master class while the show performed at the Grand Theater in Wausau. McLellan said acting wasn’t always on his radar,...
STEVENS POINT, WI
whby.com

Green Bay man sentenced for 10th OWI

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man will spend five years in prison for driving drunk a 10th time. Kit VanDenHeuvel is also sentenced in Brown County Court to five years on extended supervision for OWI 10th Offense. VanDenHeuvel was arrested in July of last year after crashing...
GREEN BAY, WI
KARE 11

2 tornadoes confirmed in NE Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Multiple rounds of powerful storms left their mark on Wisconsin Monday, with two confirmed tornados — an EF0 and EF1 — both touching down in the northeastern part of the state. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed the EF1 tornado...
SAINT CROIX FALLS, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for May 12, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Wisconsin Resident Scammed Out Of $18,000

We are no strangers to scams at this point. There are always a bunch going around but this one takes things to the next level. A few months back, several similar utility scams were reported across Minnesota. All of them had very similar qualities and tactics and were reported in a handful of spots across Minnesota.
NEENAH, WI

