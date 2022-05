WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It’s that time of the year when stepping outside can feel like a sauna. Florida's heat can also impact our pets. Alyssa Comroe, the Director of Veterinary Medicine at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League said she sees dogs coming in with heat-related injuries and illnesses. She said she sees this most often in dogs that are overweight or dogs that have thick coats.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO