Merrill, WI

Lady Jays battle hard in Soccer play last week

merrillfotonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast feet were working the ball at Wausau West on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, when the Merrill Girls Varsity Soccer Team traveled to West for a game against a tough team. “West is a solid team and proved why they’re sitting in the top three in conference,” Girls Varsity Soccer Coach...

merrillfotonews.com

merrillfotonews.com

Merrill Varsity Girls Softball Team makes a clean sweep on Youth night.

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Merrill Area Recreation Complex (MARC), Merrill’s Lady Jays took on the Wausau East Lumberjacks in a Varsity Softball double-header and emerged victorious. It was a great night for the ladies and the perfect way to showcase the sport for Youth Night. “Our...
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Waliczek is May Youth Optimist at PRMS

Eighth grader Keegan Waliczek has been named May Youth Optimist at Prairie River Middle School. Mrs. Nelessen nominated him saying, “Keegan Waliczek stands out as a Youth Optimist. Keegan works hard in class and goes beyond expectations. Keegan is a positive role model, willing to help other students, and is a great team player. He is friendly and respectful and a welcome addition to the classroom. I am glad to recommend Keegan for Youth Optimist.”
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
Sports
merrillfotonews.com

Sandra Kay Jirovec

Sandra Kay Jirovec 79 passed away May 9, 2022, in Rockford. She was born January 17, 1943, in Merrill, WI to Theodore and Lois (Stearns) Jirovec. She graduated from Merrill High School. She lived and worked in Madison, Fort Atkinson, Janesville and Rockford. She participated in Women’s softball and bowling leagues. She enjoyed traveling, doing craft shows, playing accordion, riding motorcycles, watching the Green Bay Packers and having a cold beer with friends and family. In her later years, tv westerns, jigsaw puzzles and reading filled her days.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Lloyd “Boo” Bagley

Lloyd “Boo” Bagley, age 79, of Merrill, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill. He was born on January 19, 1943, to the late Henry and Erna (Bahlow) Bagley in Merrill, Wisconsin. Lloyd enjoyed his time with his horses logging in the woods as well as his dog and companion Ben. He loved the woods and the farm life. Lloyd had a great drive to help others in need and was very selfless. He worked for the City of Merrill for many years. Shortly after his retirement he began working for Baumgart. He had a great work ethic and made many friends thru his years of employment. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him. Lloyd is survived by his twin brother Floyd (Sandra) Bagley of Merrill, WI, brother: Donald (Linda) Bagley of Racine, WI, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Marion Hill, Mamie Klade, Robert Bagley, Harold Bagley and infant Harry Bagley.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Danny M. Thomas

Danny M. Thomas, 52, of Merrill, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Aspirus Merrill Hospital. Danny was born August 27, 1969, in San Jose, California, son of the late Danny G. and Margaret (Wenkman) Thomas. He served four years in the United States Navy, spending time on the USS Gurnard and Naval Air Station Lemoore. Danny worked for 21 years at Kolbe Windows in Wausau and most recently at Sierra Pacific Windows in Merrill. Danny was a die-hard San Francisco 49ers and Bruce Springsteen fan. The mountains and ocean were his happy place. Growing up he enjoyed many weekends in Lake Tahoe down-hill skiing and the beach in Santa Cruz. He enjoyed spending time with his kids camping and fishing at Patricia Lake and golfing as a Father’s Day tradition.
MERRILL, WI
B105

20 Celebrities You Could Run Into In Superior, Wisconsin

Superior, Wisconsin might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of celebrity sightings but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen! There are a ton of celebrities from Wisconsin. There are also a few celebrities from Minnesota, including in Northern Minnesota. A few examples of this...
SUPERIOR, WI
#Merrill Girls#The Lady Jays
radioplusinfo.com

5-12-22 fdl man wins fdl samaritan cash raffle

Dave Jost of Fond du lac is the grand prize winner of $50,000 cash in the Samaritan Cash Raffle. Agnesian HealthCare Foundation executive director, Shawn Fisher, made the announcement live over the lunch hour Wednesday. Raffle volunteer Marcie Jost says she purchased the winning ticket for her son. Other prize...
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elkhorn farmer's sudden death leads to outpouring of generosity

ELKHORN, Wis. - A Walworth County farmer's sudden passing left his wife with this year's crops and no way to plant them. But friends were not about to let those crops go to waste. The Rieck's farm has been in the family for more than 100 years. They plan some...
ELKHORN, WI
fox9.com

Tornadoes confirmed in western Wisconsin from Monday's storms

RUSK, Wis. (FOX 9) - Surveyors have confirmed two tornadoes touched down in western Wisconsin on Monday night as storms ripped through the Midwest. According to National Weather Service survey crews, an EF-1 tornado touched down around 7:30 p.m. just north of I-94 near Rusk, Wisconsin -- just east of Menomonie. The tornado left behind a six-mile-long path, causing damage near the Whitetail Golf Course.
WISCONSIN STATE
Soccer
Sports
KARE 11

2 tornadoes confirmed in NE Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Multiple rounds of powerful storms left their mark on Wisconsin Monday, with two confirmed tornados — an EF0 and EF1 — both touching down in the northeastern part of the state. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed the EF1 tornado...
merrillfotonews.com

Lincoln County Sports Club 24th Annual Fundraiser/Open House

The Lincoln County Sports Club will hold their 24th Annual Fundraiser and Open House on May 21, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lincoln County Sports Club, W5071 Schulz Spur Dr., in Merrill. There is no admission and all are welcome. Food, beverages, music, raffles (including some exclusive to the day of the event), kids raffles, and more … with more than $20,000 in prizes to be won. In addition, there will be activities and opportunities for kids and adults including opportunities for axe throwing, archery, shooting balloons, racing minnows, fishing, to see the shooting range renovations, and to see demonstrations of all-terrain wheelchairs, ATVs/UTVs, and new clay trap shooting equipment. And 15 non-profit organizations will be there to share information about their organizations and offer special giveaways.
CBS Minnesota

After Dog Found Tied To Hydrant In Wisconsin, Owner Tells Her Side Of Story

Originally published on May 8 GREEN BAY, Wis. (WCCO) — A photo of a dog in Wisconsin is getting a lot of attention online, and for good reason. A dog named “Baby Girl” was found tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay. After receiving a lot of criticism, the owner is sharing why she had no choice but to abandon her pup. “I begged the animal shelter to please take her in. ‘I’m surrendering her. I don’t have an option. I don’t have a choice,’ and they would not take her. I said, ‘I don’t have an option right now. I’m on...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

WATCH: Baby robin gets breakfast live on Good Day Wisconsin

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- It was breakfast time on the FOX 11 Weather Deck Wednesday morning. A robin's nest has graced the Weather Deck for the past few weeks. During a live look at the nest Wednesday morning, a parent robin arrived to feed a worm to one of the young.
WISCONSIN STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brown, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Marinette; Menominee; Oconto; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Taylor; Vilas; Waupaca; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 207 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROWN FLORENCE FOREST LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON MARINETTE MENOMINEE OCONTO ONEIDA OUTAGAMIE PORTAGE SHAWANO TAYLOR VILAS WAUPACA WOOD
BROWN COUNTY, WI

