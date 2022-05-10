ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmy Award winner glues hand down to Starbucks counter in protest

By Hollie Lewis
 2 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Tuesday afternoon, Emmy Award winner James Cromwell glued his hand down to a counter at a midtown Manhattan Starbucks to protest the coffee chain’s extra charge for plant based milk.

Wearing a black t-shirt with the words FREE THE ANIMALS, Cromwell said during the protest, “Why when it’s so important now to address climate change and to understand the violence the animals that go on to make dairy products that are served here. There’s no reason for it except greed.”

He continued, “Starbucks former CEO Kevin Johnson got 60 million dollars when he retired. That amounts to 75 million tacked on fees from plant milk paid by customers to Starbucks. More than 13,000 customers have asked you, now we’re asking you — will you stop charging more for vegan milk? When will you stop raking in huge profits while customers, animals and the environment suffer?”

A representative at Starbucks corporate office confirmed the increase in rate for nondairy products but had no updates regarding if they will lower the rates in the future.

According to the New York Police Department’s 24 Precinct, no reports on Cromwell’s protest were filed.

Cromwell is best-known for acting in the films Babe, Star Trek: First Contact, The Green Mile, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Succession.

