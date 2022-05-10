ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

State Greco and Freestyle State Tournaments

merrillfotonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 7 and 8, 2022, the Wisconsin State Freestyle and Greco-Roman Wrestling State Tournaments took place at Woodside...

merrillfotonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
merrillfotonews.com

Merrill Varsity Girls Softball Team makes a clean sweep on Youth night.

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Merrill Area Recreation Complex (MARC), Merrill’s Lady Jays took on the Wausau East Lumberjacks in a Varsity Softball double-header and emerged victorious. It was a great night for the ladies and the perfect way to showcase the sport for Youth Night. “Our...
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Merrill Varsity Boys Baseball Team wins four of the last six games

The Merrill Varsity Boys Baseball Team has been hitting it fast and furious. “We had six games this week – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and two on Saturday,” Shawn Schultz, Head Coach for the Merrill Varsity Boys Baseball Team said. “We were 4-2 on the week and are 4-4 in the Valley and 10-6 overall.”
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Merrill, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Sports
City
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Merrill, WI
Sports
merrillfotonews.com

Lady Jays battle hard in Soccer play last week

Fast feet were working the ball at Wausau West on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, when the Merrill Girls Varsity Soccer Team traveled to West for a game against a tough team. “West is a solid team and proved why they’re sitting in the top three in conference,” Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Kyle Hahn said. “Defensively, they were stifling and held us to zero shots on goal. Offensively, they moved the ball well from side to side and weren’t afraid to commit numbers forward.”
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Merrill hosts Basketball Shooting Contest

Merrill High School is a host site for the “Kwik Trip” Statewide Basketball Shooting Contest. Can you shoot hoops and sink the baskets? If so, consider competing. The contest will be held at Merrill High School on May 22, 2022, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., and the contest is open to everyone and all ages, including adults. The cost is $20. To register, go to: www.2sfrees3s.com by May 18, 2022 (registration deadline).
MERRILL, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Junior Division#16u Division
merrillfotonews.com

Waliczek is May Youth Optimist at PRMS

Eighth grader Keegan Waliczek has been named May Youth Optimist at Prairie River Middle School. Mrs. Nelessen nominated him saying, “Keegan Waliczek stands out as a Youth Optimist. Keegan works hard in class and goes beyond expectations. Keegan is a positive role model, willing to help other students, and is a great team player. He is friendly and respectful and a welcome addition to the classroom. I am glad to recommend Keegan for Youth Optimist.”
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Sandra Kay Jirovec

Sandra Kay Jirovec 79 passed away May 9, 2022, in Rockford. She was born January 17, 1943, in Merrill, WI to Theodore and Lois (Stearns) Jirovec. She graduated from Merrill High School. She lived and worked in Madison, Fort Atkinson, Janesville and Rockford. She participated in Women’s softball and bowling leagues. She enjoyed traveling, doing craft shows, playing accordion, riding motorcycles, watching the Green Bay Packers and having a cold beer with friends and family. In her later years, tv westerns, jigsaw puzzles and reading filled her days.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Merrill AREA BIRTHS

Girl, Brynlee Autumn, born to Jessica Lorbecki and Dustin Lorbecki of Wausau. Girl, Emmalynn Marie, born to Brandy Bogdonovich and Rusty Martin of Wausau. Boy, Bennett Jacob, born to Mckayla Dahlke and Jacob Dahlke of Irma. MARCH 30, 2022. Girl, Lyla Marie, born to Barbara Dobratz and Clifford Stencil of...
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Lloyd “Boo” Bagley

Lloyd “Boo” Bagley, age 79, of Merrill, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill. He was born on January 19, 1943, to the late Henry and Erna (Bahlow) Bagley in Merrill, Wisconsin. Lloyd enjoyed his time with his horses logging in the woods as well as his dog and companion Ben. He loved the woods and the farm life. Lloyd had a great drive to help others in need and was very selfless. He worked for the City of Merrill for many years. Shortly after his retirement he began working for Baumgart. He had a great work ethic and made many friends thru his years of employment. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him. Lloyd is survived by his twin brother Floyd (Sandra) Bagley of Merrill, WI, brother: Donald (Linda) Bagley of Racine, WI, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Marion Hill, Mamie Klade, Robert Bagley, Harold Bagley and infant Harry Bagley.
MERRILL, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
drydenwire.com

Patty Schachtner Announces Campaign To Represent 28th Assembly District

Patty Schachtner, former Wisconsin State Senator is a lifelong resident of St Croix County, announced today that she is running for the 28th Assembly District. The newly-drawn District 28 represents Wisconsinites in Polk Co. along with parts of the Town and Village of Somerset and the City of New Richmond and Star Prairie Township.
SOMERSET, WI
Hot 104.7

Tornado Watch Issued for South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska

Stormy weather is in store for this evening across the region. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch until 9 pm Wednesday. South Dakota counties involved include Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Turner, Union, and Yankton.
NEBRASKA STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

It’s hard to ignore some facts about the largest hog Confined Animal Feed Operation in Wisconsin

After the so-called Roth II hog factory in the town of Marietta, Crawford County, was granted a Wisconsin Pollution Elimination Discharge Permit by the Department of Natural Resources, Forest Jahnke, a longtime opponent of such giant operations told me, “To me, it says a CAFO of any type and size can be sited anywhere in the state. If you think you’re safe, you’re not.”
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

4 Easy Ways To Attract Orioles In Minnesota Yards

A popular bird that fills our neighborhoods in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois with beautiful songs are in flight and migrating. If you'd love to have these gorgeous, orange birds show up in your backyard this summer, below are 4 tips that will help them find your house. When do...
MINNESOTA STATE
merrillfotonews.com

Danny M. Thomas

Danny M. Thomas, 52, of Merrill, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Aspirus Merrill Hospital. Danny was born August 27, 1969, in San Jose, California, son of the late Danny G. and Margaret (Wenkman) Thomas. He served four years in the United States Navy, spending time on the USS Gurnard and Naval Air Station Lemoore. Danny worked for 21 years at Kolbe Windows in Wausau and most recently at Sierra Pacific Windows in Merrill. Danny was a die-hard San Francisco 49ers and Bruce Springsteen fan. The mountains and ocean were his happy place. Growing up he enjoyed many weekends in Lake Tahoe down-hill skiing and the beach in Santa Cruz. He enjoyed spending time with his kids camping and fishing at Patricia Lake and golfing as a Father’s Day tradition.
MERRILL, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy