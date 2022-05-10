ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BigCountryHomepage

‘Armed and dangerous’ men wanted by Anson Police for Allsup’s robbery

By Karley Cross
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MH8i_0fZXCGMA00

ANSON, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Officers with the Anson Police Department (APD) are now looking for Scott Munoz, as well as Raymond Pilson, in connection to an aggravated robbery last Sunday. APD said the men should be considered as ‘armed and dangerous.’

KTAB/KRBC announced APD’s search for Pilson a week ago.

Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for questioning in Anson armed robbery

In a Facebook post , APD said its investigation into an aggravated robbery on May 1 at an Anson Allsup’s convenience store led to issued warrants for the arrests of Pilson, 35, and Munoz, 41.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SISbX_0fZXCGMA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5Uq5_0fZXCGMA00

APD said Pilson and Munoz both have ties to Anson, Hawley, Abilene and Novice.

If you know where these men could be, call the Anson Police Department at (325) 823-3056.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Officers investigate ‘possible discharge of weapon’ at Abilene park, no injuries or damage found

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officers investigated a possible discharge of a weapon at an Abilene park earlier this week but found no injuries or damage. Police responded a report of a possible discharge of a weapon at Scarborough Park on Hartford Street just after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. After investigating, officers were not able to locate […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene Police Department investigating recent traffic deaths

ABILENE, Texas — Distracted driving. Fatigue. Health issues. All of these are potential causes for the recent traffic fatalities in Abilene. And while APD investigates these traffic deaths they’re encouraging drivers to take defensive driving seriously. “What would be helpful is when everyone is driving basically they just...
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Armed And Dangerous#Anson Police#Apd#Ktab Krbc#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested in Whataburger attack

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after police said he attacked another man in a Whataburger parking lot. Christopher Henderson, 37, has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person. According to an arrest affidavit, on May 10, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to the restaurant on 8th Street after someone […]
ODESSA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene police looking for tips on ‘random shooting’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for tips on a shooting in north Abilene. Abilene police say a house on the 3900 block of Janice Lane was shot Tuesday, April 5, around 2:40 a.m. No injuries were reported in connection to this shooting, but the home was damaged. Anyone with information on this shooting […]
ABILENE, TX
fox44news.com

Suspects arrested in Mills Co. officer-involved shooting

MILLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two people have been arrested in connection with shots being fired at deputies during a pursuit following an attempted traffic stop. A Sheriff’s Office spokesman said it started about 2:00 a.m. Thursday on US Highway 183,...
MILLS COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

1996 Murder investigation of Brownwood-native remains unsolved

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – No answers or developments were made in 26 years following the murder of Juan Leon Laureles, leaving his family desperately reaching for answers. Growing up, Leon Laureles and Arlene Harbison were inseparable. Laureles was Harbison’s uncle, even though they were only two years apart. They spent nearly everyday together growing up, […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
KIII 3News

Arrest made in fatal shooting in Banquete, Texas

BANQUETE, Texas — UPDATE: U.S. Marshals have arrested the suspect that allegedly shot and killed a man in Banquete early Thursday morning. Authorities said 19-year-old Xavier Zavala was arrested by U.S. Marshals in front of his home. When authorities apprehended him, no weapon was found on his person. Original...
BANQUETE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

North San Angelo Drug Bust Yields Cars & Drugs

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man was arrested last Friday after a search warrant found him in possession of a copious amount of drugs. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on May 6, officers with the San Angelo Police Department, including detectives with the SAPD's Street Crime Division, executed a search warrant on the 2300 block of Lakeside Dr. SAPD’s K9 unit, Anti-Crime Unit, Gang Unit, and member of the Street Crimes Division assisted with the execution of this search warrant. During the search, officers seized multiple handguns, two motor vehicles, 6.4 ounces Cocaine, 7.5…
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged with punching police officer

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after he reportedly punched a police officer in the face following a bar fight. Cade Morris, 30, has been charged with Assault on a Public Servant and Public Intoxication.  According to an affidavit, on May 6, the manager of Agave Bar, located in the […]
ODESSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Investigation underway for drive-by shooting that left one dead

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead, suspects are believed to have fled to Mexico. On May 5, at 11:56 p.m. the Hidalgo County Sheriffs’ Office (HCSO) deputies responded to the 1800 block of Chicago Street in rural Alton in reference to deadly conduct, according […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Driver runs into Abilene church building, children injured

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver ran into an Abilene church’s building Wednesday evening, citing issues with the car’s pedal. Around 6:00 p.m. Monday, Abilene Police and Fire Departments were called out to St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic church, the same church where multiple people had been victim to a ‘random stabbing’ not two weeks earlier. […]
ABILENE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing woman found dead

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has announced the body of a missing woman was found Wednesday.  65-year-old Wilmalea Rosen was last seen in February. On April 22, ECSO received a call requesting a welfare check, her loved ones said she might have been experiencing a medical emergency.  According to ECSO, Rosen’s body […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Motorcyclist dies week after central Abilene crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist has died a week after he was involved in a crash in central Abilene. Daniel Randolph, 72, was pronounced dead in the hospital Thursday, a week after he was involved in a crash at the intersection of N. 3rd and Willis Street May 5. Police say a car struck […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy