‘Armed and dangerous’ men wanted by Anson Police for Allsup’s robbery

ANSON, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Officers with the Anson Police Department (APD) are now looking for Scott Munoz, as well as Raymond Pilson, in connection to an aggravated robbery last Sunday. APD said the men should be considered as ‘armed and dangerous.’

KTAB/KRBC announced APD’s search for Pilson a week ago.

In a Facebook post , APD said its investigation into an aggravated robbery on May 1 at an Anson Allsup’s convenience store led to issued warrants for the arrests of Pilson, 35, and Munoz, 41.

APD said Pilson and Munoz both have ties to Anson, Hawley, Abilene and Novice.

If you know where these men could be, call the Anson Police Department at (325) 823-3056.

