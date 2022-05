MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Paws of NELA’s Roxanne Smith brought in a cute 8-week old puppy named Wendy to Good Morning ArkLaMiss. Wendy and her brother are both two old to be adopted right now but they’re two of many animals at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter in need of a forever home.

OUACHITA PARISH, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO