INDIANFIELDS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A tanker driver was injured, and thousands of gallons of milk was spilled on a road after a crash in Tuscola County. Deputies were sent to the rollover crash in the area of M-81 and Graf Road in Indianfields Township at 7:33 a.m. on Friday, May 13. A tanker hauling 12,000 gallons of milk was heading west on M-81.

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO