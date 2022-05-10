Hillsborough: Budget, Business, and Hedgehog’s Day

Click below to listen to the conversation between 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck and Jon Hartman Brown — economic development director for the Town of Carrboro. Welcome to “Embrace The Space!” A monthly segment presented by Trinsic Residential Group, “Embrace The Space” features conversations with experts and professionals in town planning, discussing how differing concepts — from land use and housing to transportation and beyond — all come together to create a community that works, and works for people. This month, 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck was joined by Jon Hartman Brown, economic development director for the Town of Carrboro.

