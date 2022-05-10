ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough: Budget, Business, and Hedgehog’s Day

By Andrew Stuckey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHillsborough Mayor Pro Temp Matt Hughes spoke with 97.9 The...

Chapel Hill: Review Process + Remembering Miriam Thompson

Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on Thursday, May 12th. She discussed the Chapel Hill Town Council’s work session this week, which included conversations about expediting review processes, remembering Chapel Hill resident Miriam Thompson, and more. Podcast: Play in new window |...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On Air Today: Bill Horner III on Siler City + ‘Unity 2022’ Bloc

Publisher and editor of the Chatham News + Record Bill Horner III speaks with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on Wednesday, May 11. He details a recent piece covering a quartet of first-time candidates running for Siler City town government, a millionaire supporter and sweeping (but potentially plagiarized) promises.
SILER CITY, NC
Orange County Towns Given Awards by State, National Groups

The towns of Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough each received recognitions and honors from a variety of organizations in the last two weeks — for efforts ranging from environmental impact to government communications. The U.S. Department of Energy recently praised Chapel Hill at its annual State Energy Conference. The...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Embrace The Space: Jon Hartman Brown

Click below to listen to the conversation between 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck and Jon Hartman Brown — economic development director for the Town of Carrboro. Welcome to “Embrace The Space!” A monthly segment presented by Trinsic Residential Group, “Embrace The Space” features conversations with experts and professionals in town planning, discussing how differing concepts — from land use and housing to transportation and beyond — all come together to create a community that works, and works for people. This month, 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck was joined by Jon Hartman Brown, economic development director for the Town of Carrboro.
CARRBORO, NC
Hillsborough, NC
Hillsborough, NC
King fires City Manager

KING — The King City Council voted to dismiss City Manager Homer Dearmin Friday morning during a budget workshop. Dearmin the vote was unexpected and caught him off guard. No reason was given for the dismissal, he said. The Council did have a closed session following its most recent...
KING, NC
Tag office in a spat with the state

WALNUT COVE — Mayor Nellie Brown had strong words for a state official who denied a lunch break for workers at the License Plate Agency that operates out of an office at the Town Hall. Because of illness and injuries from a car wreck, the staff has been down...
WALNUT COVE, NC
Divided planning board recommends against large subdivision along NC 119, 5-2

Many speakers agreed that Buddy Lyons of Kernersville-based LeoTerra Development, Inc. had been one of the most reasonable developers anyone in Mebane could ask for, that he had made more changes and accommodations to address neighbors’ concerns, and the quality of homes he planned to build looked quite impressive.
MEBANE, NC
Chatham County Roundup: Randy Voller of Chatham County Line

Randy Voller of the Chatham County Line spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on Tuesday, May 10th. He discussed early voting in Chatham County, as well as an upcoming event hosted by the Community Remembrance Coalition. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Town of Elon Board of Aldermen voted to rename to town council

The sign before you enter the Town of Elon in Elon, North Carolina on July 2, 2020. The Elon Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to rename itself to town council during its regular meeting tonight. This comes two months after Elon’s Board of Aldermen created a resolution of intent on March 7, and two weeks after a public hearing, where no public comments were made.
ELON, NC
Duke doctor removes dental drill inhaled during procedure

Durham, N.C. — A Duke Health doctor recently removed a dental drill from a patient's lung after it was inhaled during a procedure. Interventional pulmonologist Dr. Momen Wahidi performed a bronchoscopy, which involves putting a thin, lighted tube through the nose or mouth to get into someone's airways, to remove the dental drill.
DURHAM, NC
North Carolina approved to extend Child Care P-EBT food assistance benefits through 2021-22 school year, first issuance scheduled for next week

RALEIGH — Next week, North Carolina’s youngest children who are eligible for food assistance benefits will begin to receive extra monthly benefits tied to the COVID-19 pandemic for the 2021-2022 school year. North Carolina is among the first states in the nation to receive approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a 2021-2022 Child Care Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer food assistance program.
RALEIGH, NC

