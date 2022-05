The assassination of former Haitian president Jovenel Moïse last year has led to the extradition of a former senator from the country to the United States. In an announcement on Monday, US authorities said John Joel Joseph was extradited from Jamaica on Friday in connection with the killing of Moïse. He faces charges of conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and for providing material support resulting in death and conspiracy to kill or kidnap. According to a criminal complaint filed in court on Monday, Mr Joseph has been charged along with two others, Mario Antonio Palacios and Rodolphe...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO