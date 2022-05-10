ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Profile Pic app trend has everyone turning selfies into artwork – how to turn your photo into a painting in seconds

By Jona Jaupi
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
A NEW app that uses artificial intelligence to turn your profile picture into a painting has taken the internet by storm.

Called NewProfilePic (also New Profile Picture Editor), the app enables users to convert their photos to AI-generated cartoon portraits.

The app NewProfilePic is taking over the internet and social media

It was created by Informe Laboratories, Inc. an app developing group that also released the popular ToonMe service.

The app is available in over 100 countries and in up to 10 different languages.

In the app's 'about page', the developers dared their users "to be different with a profile pic that reflects your current mood."

They also claimed that their service utilizes the latest AI technology.

On the Apple store, the app has already garnered hundreds of reviews and a 4.8-star rating.

At the time of publishing, only one review out of 844 was negative, with the user denouncing the app as "slow".

All other users, however, raved about the application, saying that they were "already obsessed" and "in love".

How to download the app

The application is free and available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Users can also access the app in full via its website link – found here.

How to use the app

First, you need to download the app or head to the website.

Next, you must select and upload an image from your photo library.

Once your image is uploaded, you can scroll through a variety of filters and photo effects.

Image styles include cartoon effects, art effects, and toony filters.

Simply select the style you want, hit done, and download your image.

The app claims that it updates its styles constantly, so users are welcome to "come back whenever".

As always, users should do their due diligence to understand the privacy policies of an app before downloading it.

A few users on Twitter have also claimed the app to be Russian-based and a phishing scam – though these reports are currently unconfirmed.

