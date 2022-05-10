ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatland, PA

Sisters reunited for 1st time after 73 years

By Abigail Cloutier
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sm2Y0_0fZX9Q0M00

WHEATLAND, Pa. (WKBN) — Two sisters who spent 73 years apart were reunited for the first time Tuesday in Mercer County.

Shirley Campbell and Mary Jo Goetz spent most of their lives less than two hours apart but never knew until last November.

“I found out through a lady that connection came through with the message from 23 and me that was matched up as a first cousin,” said Goetz.

News team discovers 2nd barrel at lake where human remains found

That cousin connected Goetz to her half-sister Campbell. Goetz was given up for adoption by their mother at just two years old, 71 years ago, in Pittsburgh.

“I never knew where who you know, who they were, how many there were,” said Goetz.

She also has two half-brothers who she hasn’t met yet but has spoken to other cousins. Campbell said the day Goetz called her was a shock. Campbell knew she had a sister but was just five when she was given up for adoption.

“I didn’t have no name or anything. I just knew I had a baby sister. So she called me up and I was just so overwhelmed,” said Campbell.

Goetz grew up in Saint Mary’s in Elk County just two hours away from New Castle where Campbell lived for years with her adopted brother. She said she always knew she was adopted but had a wonderful life with her husband, kids and grandkids — and now, for the first time in both their lives, a sister.

“You always have that fear of, okay, here I am and somebody’s going to click. I took a couple of deep breaths and well, it is what it is. You know, either she will respond or hang up. But after I did it then and then, okay, this is something we can continue talking,” said Goetz.

Planting season this year faces weather changes and rising fuel prices

Though their mother has since passed on, she’s looking forward to spending life with her sister.

“Maybe someday I can take her home, take her back and spend the day or two in the country with me,” said Goetz.

“I want to be with her forever. I don’t even want to let go of her today,” said Campbell.

The sisters are looking forward to meeting each other’s kids and grandkids but for now, Goetz will drive to Wheatland for that long-lost bond of sisterhood.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
cranberryeagle.com

COVID patient’s family holds fundraiser

Stephen Miller of Butler went into the emergency room with COVID-19 on Oct. 1, 2021. He has yet to make a full recovery or return home. In an effort to handle medical bills and living expenses, family members have planned a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 3 to 7 p.m. May 21 at Prospect Fire Hall, 373 Main St.
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Oil City Students Get Royal Treatment at Wildcat Mansion

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – For so many high schoolers, senior prom is a night to remember, and promenade is a chance to capture those keepsake moments. When inclement weather forced the cancellation of Oil City High School’s promenade outside The Moose Lodge last Friday evening, prom-goers were left scrambling.
OIL CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mercer County, PA
Mercer County, PA
Society
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Wheatland, PA
WETM 18 News

150-year-old Janowski Gardens to close for summer 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A historic produce farm on Elmira’s southside recently made the bittersweet decision to close for the first time in over a century. But, the family wants the community to know that this isn’t the end. Janowski Gardens, which has been in operation since 1873, announced in April that the farm would […]
ELMIRA, NY
Newswatch 16

Puppies thrown away in Scranton dumpster

SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after two puppies were found in a dumpster in Lackawanna County. The animals were in rough shape but are being cared for at an animal shelter. "It made me sick to my stomach. Terrible, terrible." Bob Tighe describes the moment he saw...
WKBN

Eat Italian food while watching a show at the same time

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- Top Hat Productions will open its “Mangia Dinner Theater” on Friday. “Mangia” tells the story of a war between two Italian mamas who call a truce to create a meal for their children’s wedding anniversary. Guests will be served a several course Italian meal while enjoying the show. It’s happening at The […]
STRUTHERS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Avenue in Sarver: The wedding venue tailored for you, to the last detail

A couple planning their dream wedding have an extensive process ahead of them: finding the ideal venue, preparing an event that is fun and meaningful, and making sure that everything runs smoothly on the special day. Avenue in Sarver is here to cover all of those needs and more. Avenue...
SARVER, PA
WETM 18 News

Waverly woman sentenced for DUI with two children in the car

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A Waverly woman has been sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility after her 2021 DUI arrest in which two children were in the car. According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Cierra Harris, 34, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility for 72 hours […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown couple sentenced for toddler death

A mother and her boyfriend were sentenced Thursday for the death of a two year old boy. This comes nearly four years after Youngstown detectives say the boy became unresponsive after the mother called for an ambulance to come to a north side home. Sharday Bing Dixon, 35 and Derek...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Jo#Gas Prices#Wkbn
WLWT 5

Ohio humane society seizes 22 German Shepherds living in 'deplorable conditions'

LIMA, Ohio — An Ohio humane society is now taking care of 22 German Shepherd dogs after they were seized from property that they described as "deplorable conditions." The Ohio SPCA & Humane Society said as soon as they arrived at the scene, they knew the seizure was necessary. They removed the 22 dogs from the property and took them to the shelter.
LIMA, OH
thehomepagenetwork.com

Welcome Smith + Co. To Main Street In Mansfield

On Saturday, May 7th a new retail shop opened in Mansfield. Jordyn Smith, Co-owner of Smith & Co. shared that she is eager to welcome customers into the beautiful new store. Jordyn explained that the shop had a trial run during the holidays of 2021. Jordyn and her family had a ‘pop-up’ shop in the Lil’ Half Pint building across from Lowes for the holiday season. The temporary shop was so well received that when the store front on Main Street became available, they decided to create a permanent home for their shop.
MANSFIELD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Special Pet Adoption Event Happening This Weekend In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – To say thank you to veteran’s and active military, the Chautauqua County Humane Society is hosting a special adoption pawp-up event this weekend. Military members, veterans and their families are invited to the Running’s store on Fairmount Avenue in West Ellicott Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the event.
JAMESTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Gas Price
butlerradio.com

New Castle Man Charged With Killing Mother; Had Outstanding Charges In Butler

We’re learning more information about the New Castle man who was arrested for a homicide earlier this week. State police say 36-year-old Shane McDevitt is facing charges for killing his mother, 65-year-old Cecelia Liposky in New Castle. McDevitt allegedly admitted to police that he hit his mother in the head several times after an argument surrounding his drug addiction.
NEW CASTLE, PA
WTAJ

New Pizza Shop opens in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)— A new pizza shop in Altoona is a freezer free establishment offering customers the freshest ingredients. Pizza Pie opened its doors on Pleasant Valley Boulevard this week. The shop offers typical pizza shop staples such as calzones, strombolis and specialty pies. Owner Amy Pipetti and her partner have been in the restaurant […]
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy