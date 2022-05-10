ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Rock, AR

Obituary: William E. “Buddy” Colton

By White River Now
whiterivernow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam E. “Buddy” Colton, 79, of Sulphur Rock passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Buddy was born on May 7, 1943, in Batesville, AR to the late William Craig Colton and Mae Cathrine (Hagler) Colton. He was of Christian faith and attended the Magness Church of Christ when he was...

www.whiterivernow.com

Comments / 0

Related
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Rachel Genevieve Lassiter

Rachel Genevieve Lassiter of Diaz, Ark., departed this life on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born October 3, 1930 in the Denton Island Community, the daughter of Robert and Chister Ion (Turner) Guffey. Mrs. Lassiter was saved in September of 1949 at Greenhaw Community...
DIAZ, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Darrell Eugene Mitchell

Darrell Eugene Mitchell, 82, of Searcy passed away May 10, 2022.  He was born July 18, 1939 in Bradford to Clelan and Grace (Sexton) Mitchell. Darrell was a Chief Radio Man in the U.S. Navy for 21 years. He enjoyed watching old western movies, singing songs, and watching the San Diego Chargers. He also liked to go fishing, take beautiful drives, and attend Bible study.   S.
SEARCY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Lester Eugene Kinard

Lester Eugene Kinard of Grubbs, Ark., departed this life on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the age of 79. He was born March 28, 1943 at the Long Creek Community, the son of Herman Ralto and Helen Alvia (Bradley) Kinard. Kinard was a 1961 graduate of Grubbs High School, and...
GRUBBS, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Janet Moser

Janet Moser, 62, went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2022. She was born in Newport, Ark,, on March 13, 1960, to Willis and Nomie Terry. Janet was a proud Christian who loved attending her church of 16 years, Cave Creek Church of God. She was a giver with a heart of gold. Janet never met a stranger and was always willing to help or pray for others before she would think of herself. When she wasn’t working, as she was a very hard worker, she loved to ride her spider motorcycle with her husband, Robert. Janet also loved food and baking for others. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially with her husband and sons. She also enjoyed going to family get-togethers and spoiling her nieces and nephews. Janet was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend whose memory will forever be cherished by those that loved her.
NEWPORT, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batesville, AR
City
Magness, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
City
Cabot, AR
City
Sulphur Rock, AR
Batesville, AR
Obituaries
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Neal Sipe

Neal Sipe, 92 of Mt. Pleasant passed May 9, 2022, in Melbourne. She was born November 14, 1929, at Cushman to Morris and Timpie Glenn Johnson. She was a homemaker and farmer; she was of the Pentecostal faith. Neal was the last living lady to drive a pair of mules in Izard County. She loved quilting, reading her Bible, and raising chickens.
MOUNT PLEASANT, AR
whiterivernow.com

Former deputy sheriff charged in Stone County

A former Stone County Deputy Sheriff has been indicted on federal charges. Stone County Sheriff Lance Bonds said the indictment of Zachary H. Alexander, filed in the United States District Court of the Eastern District on May 3, stemmed from an investigation that began during the first part of 2020. The sheriff said that’s when he began suspecting Alexander, who was the chief deputy at the time, of theft.
STONE COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy