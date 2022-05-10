Obituary: William E. “Buddy” Colton

Janet Moser, 62, went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2022. She was born in Newport, Ark,, on March 13, 1960, to Willis and Nomie Terry. Janet was a proud Christian who loved attending her church of 16 years, Cave Creek Church of God. She was a giver with a heart of gold. Janet never met a stranger and was always willing to help or pray for others before she would think of herself. When she wasn’t working, as she was a very hard worker, she loved to ride her spider motorcycle with her husband, Robert. Janet also loved food and baking for others. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially with her husband and sons. She also enjoyed going to family get-togethers and spoiling her nieces and nephews. Janet was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend whose memory will forever be cherished by those that loved her.

NEWPORT, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO