Avery Frix is a businessman and builder running for Congress. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Frix said he is a fourth-generation resident of the 2nd Congressional district and he comes from a long line of builders dating back to his great-grandfather, who started Frix Construction in 1940. In addition to his work in the family business, Avery is also the owner of Oxford Productions, a tourism and facility management company.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO