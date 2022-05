When you dial 911 in an emergency, you rightfully expect your local fire department to show up promptly. If you live in an urban area where 911 response times typically average about five or six minutes, a rapid response is the norm. However, if you live or even travel outside the more densely populated urban areas of Arizona, emergency response times can take as long as 30 minutes or more.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO