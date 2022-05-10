VIDEO: Orlando Salvation Army shelters to undergo first renovations in 50 years Orlando Salvation Army shelters to undergo first renovations in 50 years

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local homeless shelters can house 300 people at night, but they haven’t been renovated since the 1970s.

The Orlando shelters, one men’s and one women’s, have water damage on the roof, as well as electrical problems and mold.

Salvation Army Captain Ken Chapman shared renderings of what the shelters will look like when renovations are completed next February — new bathrooms, new sleeping quarters, and a new kitchen in the men’s facility.

“The permits are almost approved, construction contract has been granted and construction fence goes up in another week or so, so we’re ready to make this happen,” Chapman said.

The project will cost around $8 million, money collected through donations and from Orange County and the City of Orlando.

