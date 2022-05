TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Tuscaloosa that left five people injured. Authorities say the suspect, who is under 18 years old, has been charged as an adult with five counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and certain person prohibited from possessing firearms.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO