Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) announced the final-form regulations that change Pennsylvania's Minimum Wage Act. These changes will update how their employers pay tipped workers and ensure that salaried workers with inconsistent schedules are fairly compensated for overtime. This regulation change is the first alteration since the regulation's original conception in 1977. These regulations are scheduled to go into effect on August 5, 2022.

2 DAYS AGO