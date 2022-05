ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed stemming inflation is a “top domestic priority,” as gas prices rise to new heights and Americans are paying more for food and other goods. “I know that families all across America are hurting because of inflation,” Biden said during a speech. He acknowledged how it is impacting family budgets, but it’s also a political liability heading into the midterm elections this fall. A recent CBS News poll shows pocketbook issues like the economy and inflation are the top priorities for a majority of Americans. In Minnesota, families are feeling pain at the pump and...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO