Inflation worries Americans

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden defended his administration's policies amid rising...

Stimulus checks made inflation worse, Federal Reserve data shows

Stimulus checks offered a powerful economic lifeline to millions of Americans over the last couple of years. Especially in 2021, the second full year of the Covid pandemic, over the course of which the federal government sent out more than half a dozen stimulus checks. Tens of millions of families got a share of those funds, some of which would have fallen into poverty otherwise. Today, however, inflation in the US is now at a multi-decade high, presenting a vexing economic problem for the Biden administration.
Has inflation finally peaked?

Inflation may have finally peaked after more than a year of supply chain snarls, labor shortages and a flood of stimulus driving prices higher.
Inflation#Americans#Russia#Ukraine#Gas Prices
Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
