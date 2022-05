Once again, hair-splitting by state officials is getting in the way of the public’s right to know about public business conducted by public officials, in this case Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. The Ohio Democratic Party is suing the governor because it wants to see details of the governor’s official schedule but, the party alleges, DeWine’s office is misusing certain Open Records Act exemptions to mask them.

OHIO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO