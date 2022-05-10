Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln; Pottawatomie; Seminole FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN, NORTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND NORTHWESTERN SEMINOLE COUNTIES At 108 PM CDT, Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain have generally moved east of the warned area. Radar indicates 3 to 5 inches of rain have fallen early this morning and afternoon. Other widely scattered storms are attempting to form to the west and may move into the area over the next hour. The flash flooding warning may need to be extended in time. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, rural areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prague, Johnson and Centerview. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 190 and 200. This includes the following streams and drainages Deer Creek, Turkey Creek, Stamp Dance Creek and North Canadian River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

LINCOLN COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO