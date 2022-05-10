ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catron County, NM

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Lander Foothills; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Rock Springs and Green River; South Lincoln County; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West Strong Wind Gusts this afternoon This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Gusts to around 60 mph are possible in the higher elevations. * WHERE...Much of central and southern Wyoming. * WHEN...Through 7 pm this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:38:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for New Madrid by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: New Madrid A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern New Madrid, southern Stoddard and southeastern Butler Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1242 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Qulin, or 12 miles southeast of Poplar Bluff, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Qulin around 1245 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bernie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln; Pottawatomie; Seminole FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN, NORTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND NORTHWESTERN SEMINOLE COUNTIES At 108 PM CDT, Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain have generally moved east of the warned area. Radar indicates 3 to 5 inches of rain have fallen early this morning and afternoon. Other widely scattered storms are attempting to form to the west and may move into the area over the next hour. The flash flooding warning may need to be extended in time. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, rural areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prague, Johnson and Centerview. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 190 and 200. This includes the following streams and drainages Deer Creek, Turkey Creek, Stamp Dance Creek and North Canadian River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dunklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dunklin The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Greene County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1218 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Senath, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Senath, Cardwell, Hornersville, Arbyrd, Brighton, Bertig, Fritz, Mounds, Hornersville Junction, Bucoda, Octa, Buck Donic, Dillman, Hollywood and Caruth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craighead, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Craighead County in eastern Arkansas Northwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1225 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Caraway, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manila, Leachville, Monette, Caraway, Etowah, Black Oak, Three Way, Jolliff Store, Happy Corners, Delfore, West Ridge, Eastview, Lennie, Vail, Macey, Big Lake, Carmi, Whisp, Buckeye and Mandalay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma and east central Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1247 PM CDT, Radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. The thunderstorms extended from near Prague to Little and just west of Seminole. Some of the heavy rain will move across northern parts of Seminole county which experienced heavy rainfall earlier this morning. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Seminole, Earlsboro and Little. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okfuskee THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR OKFUSKEE COUNTY At 1234 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms training over the same areas, producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen across western portions of the county. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flooding include Okemah... Okfuskee Boley... Paden Bearden... Castle Welty... Mason This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 225. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kodiak Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:22:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kodiak Island RESUSPENDED ASH FROM KATMAI-NOVARUPTA THROUGH TONIGHT Volcanic ash has been observed on satellite imagery associated with the Katmai volcano. This volcano erupted in 1912 but from time to time when the wind conditions line up, ash becomes airborne once again. Northwesterly winds gusting up to 50 mph will steer additional volcanic ash across Shelikof Strait to Kodiak Island. Some of this ash may reach the surface. Those in sensitive groups and with respiratory ailments should avoid or significantly reduce time outdoors to reduce the amount of ash exposure through tonight. Winds will diminish and shift to more of a northerly direction late tonight. This should bring an end to the threat of resuspended ash over Kodiak Island.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: East Feliciana; St. Helena A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Helena, northeastern East Feliciana Parishes in southeastern Louisiana and south central Amite Counties through 145 PM CDT At 112 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Felps, or 10 miles northeast of Clinton, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Felps and Darlington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: McHenry The Flood Warning continues for the Souris River near Towner affecting McHenry County in North Dakota .Snow melt and recent rainfall is making its way through the Souris River system and is expected to produce minor flooding in the Towner area. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Souris River near Towner. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1454.0 feet, Minor flood stage with no significant problems. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 1454.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 1454.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage for the foreseeable future. - Flood stage is 1454.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1455.4 feet on 07/06/2005. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCHENRY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lincoln; Pottawatomie; Seminole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN SEMINOLE...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 1223 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Earlsboro, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shawnee, Seminole, Tecumseh, Prague, Earlsboro, Johnson, Little and Centerview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bottineau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau The Flood Warning continues for the Souris River near Westhope affecting Bottineau in North Dakota .Snow melt and recent rainfall is making its way through the Souris River system and is expected to produce minor flooding in the Westhope area. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Souris River near Westhope. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1414.0 feet, Water is almost valley-wide. The area flooded is grass covered and no buildings are affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 1414.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Friday was 1414.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage for the foreseeable future. - Flood stage is 1414.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1414.7 feet on 05/17/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SEMINOLE AND NORTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 100 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Seminole, Cromwell, Little and Centerview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GREENE AND SOUTHWESTERN DUNKLIN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement. Target Area: Lake EXPECT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF FLOODING IN THE RAINY RIVER BASIN * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring. Lakes and rivers will continue to rise in the coming days and weeks. * WHERE...Rivers and lakes within the Rainy River Basin including Lake Vermilion, Crane Lake, Namakan Lake, Kabetogama Lake, Rainy Lake and the Rainy River. * WHEN...Flooding is occurring and rises are expected to continue. * IMPACTS...Strong lake level rises are ongoing. Flooding continues on area lakes, rivers, creeks and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1232 PM CDT, emergency management reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. Heavy rain over much of the Rainy Lake Basin on May 12th and 13th have resulted in additional strong rises on area water bodies. - Levels on Namakan Lake are expected to rise 7 to 9 inches. Rainy Lake is expected to rise 11 to 13 inches between May 13th and May 20th. - Areas affected include Rainer, Island View, Voyageurs National Park, Crane Lake and Lake Vermilion. - http://www.weather.gov/dlh/RainyRiverBasin
LAKE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Additional rises due to rainfall yesterday. The Red River at Oslo will remain within Major flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 36.5 feet, ND State Highway 54 has water over the road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 36.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM CDT Friday was 36.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.7 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. .Additional rises along the Red River at Pembina due to rainfall yesterday are expected. The river will remain within Major flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Pembina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 52.0 feet, Highway 75 north of Humboldt, MN overtops. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 51.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Friday was 51.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 51.6 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Grenada, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carroll; Grenada; Montgomery Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Carroll, Grenada and northwestern Montgomery Counties through 200 PM CDT At 1259 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms in the Grenada area, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong storms will be near Jefferson around 105 PM CDT. North Carrollton around 125 PM CDT. Winona around 130 PM CDT. Coila around 145 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, MS

Community Policy