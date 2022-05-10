Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Craighead County in eastern Arkansas Northwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1225 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Caraway, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manila, Leachville, Monette, Caraway, Etowah, Black Oak, Three Way, Jolliff Store, Happy Corners, Delfore, West Ridge, Eastview, Lennie, Vail, Macey, Big Lake, Carmi, Whisp, Buckeye and Mandalay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0