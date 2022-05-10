ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former TXHSFB QB and #1 2024 Prospect Commits to Ohio State

By TexasHSFootball.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number one quarterback (by most ranking publications) in the 2024 class is a former Texas high school football player, Dylan Raiola. Raiola is in the headlines for announcing where he will play his college football in 2 years. Dylan Raiola was a...

footballscoop.com

Sources: Chad Morris leaving Texas High School coaching ranks

A year after returning to the Texas high school coaching ranks, Chad Morris is preparing to leave the Texas coaching scene. Multiple sources tell FootballScoop Thursday that Morris made the decision in the past few weeks. A former record-setting Texas high school coach who cracked into major-college football as Dabo...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Former Ohio State wide receiver Sam Wiglusz announced his transfer to Ohio. On Wednesday, the fifth-year senior and Ohio native shared his decision to stay close to home on Twitter. "Forever grateful for my time at Ohio State," Wiglusz wrote. "The things I’ve learned, experiences I’ve had, and people I’ve...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Arch Manning’s decision will impact Texas with 5-Star QB Julian Sayin

While there is a bit of a lag in the news cycle on the recruiting trail right now for the Texas football program post-spring camp, that won’t last all that long. The highly anticipated summer visit season is just around the corner for second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff. And that is likely to deliver one of the busiest points of the calendar year on the recruiting trail for Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
BET

Texas News Station Hires All-Women, Black Anchors

KCEN, a local news station in Texas, has hired news anchors who are all Black women. Starting back on May 2, Jasmin Caldwell, Taheshah Moise and meteorologist Ashley Carter began hosting Texas Today. The weekday morning news show airs on KCEN, which is an NBC affiliate serving Temple, Waco, Killeen, and the surrounding areas.
TEXAS STATE
92.9 NIN

What’s the Top Barbecue-Loving City in Texas?

It’s no secret that we love our barbecue here in the Lone Star State. For many Texans, barbecuing is a great source of pride (myself included). Most people around here dabble in smoking meats, with many smokers going as far as competing in cook-offs across the state. But we...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

