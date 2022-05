BEAR LAKE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) announced Bear Lake State Park has a new park manager. Andrew Stokes has been a full-time ranger with the park since 2018 and has a lengthy background in natural resource positions in the area. He was a seasonal at Bear Lake on and off since 2010 and also served as a Marine Deputy for the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Before that, he worked in the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources.

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO