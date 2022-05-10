ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FAMU’s legendary 1968 Relay Team enshrined into Penn Relays Wall of Fame

By WCTV Staff
WCTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four former Florida A&M University track stars were honored at the 126th running of the Penn Relays for their performances at the event from 1966 to 1968. James Ashcroft, Major Hazelton, Nathaniel James, and Eugene Milton were the guests of honor at the 2022 event...

