There are now two people accusing the Buccaneers of promising to draft players and then not doing so. Tampa would be wise to act quickly. During the “deadzone” of the football year, it was only a matter of time before something like this happened. Something that was small and likely happens throughout the NFL that is not isolated to the Buccaneers is now going to distract from what is about to come.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO