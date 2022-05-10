ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Child found alone at Florida apartment after parents die in murder-suicide

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVkAk_0fZX581F00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida couple died in an apparent murder-suicide Monday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that around 8:25 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a home on Silver Pointe Boulevard after its communication center got a call from Devin Griggs, 28.

3 sentenced for their roles in $24 million Mobile drug empire

Griggs told the 911 operator that he killed someone and was about to kill himself, according to deputies.

However, after deputies forced entry into his apartment, they found Griggs dead along with his romantic partner, 27-year-old Leslie Daniella Rodriguez. Both were said to have been victims of the murder-suicide

According to deputies, the couple’s child was at the apartment when the deaths occurred but was not injured.

The sheriff’s office said the Florida Department of Children and Families took the child into their care as they worked to find a place for the child.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 4

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Seminole County firefighter identified as gunman in Titusville murder-suicide

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police identified the man and woman killed in a suspected murder-suicide on Thursday. Officers said they found Haley Friedel, 24, of Titusville, in the driveway inside a vehicle with apparent fatal gunshot wounds. Gregory DePietro, 32, of Titusville, was located close to the vehicle on the home’s lawn with an apparent gunshot wound.
TITUSVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Man who killed 2 Kissimmee police officers sentenced to death

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A hearing Friday resulted in a death sentence for the man who killed 2 Kissimmee police officers in 2017. Everett Miller was convicted in 2019 for the murders of Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter. A jury at the time recommended the death penalty. He was sentenced to death for two counts of murder Friday, in addition to being sentenced to 365 days for resisting an officer without violence and 60 days for carrying a concealed firearm in an establishment licensed to dispense alcohol.
KISSIMMEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Violent Crime#Wfla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

19-year-old arrested, accused of shooting, killing man outside Melbourne UMart store

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest has been made following a deadly shooting outside a convenience store on Thursday morning, according to the Melbourne Police Department. In a news release, officers say they arrested Jhalin Brooks, 19, of Daytona Beach, after they say he allegedly shot a man, later identified as 26-year-old Bacari Berlis, following an argument and an apparent burglary while in front of the UMart on East University Boulevard. Authorities say medical personnel responded and took Berlis to a local hospital where he died.
MELBOURNE, FL
WKRG News 5

Widow of the late Congressman dies in crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person died after their vehicle overturned and caught fire on Thursday, May 12. Neighbors told WKRG News 5 that the person in the crash was Karen Callahan. Callahan was the widow of longtime Alabama Congressman Sonny Callahan. Neighbors said she was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy