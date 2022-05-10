ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung Display teases us with some awesome-looking foldable concept devices

By Arol Wright
Android Police
Android Police
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Foldable screens transitioned from being a pipe dream to an actual product in 2019 with the launch of Samsung's original Galaxy Fold. In 2020, the company unveiled an all-new form factor with the Galaxy Z Flip, and successive models have proved it's not just a fleeting gimmick. While the Flip and...

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Android Phones in 2022

One of the best advantages Android phones allow you is choice. Phones running Android come in all different sizes and prices from a variety of manufacturers, including Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Google among others. Many of those phones come with the state-of-the-art features like fast 5G connectivity, vivid Super AMOLED displays, 120Hz refresh rate screens, large batteries and multiple cameras. Those with deeper pockets can access futuristic, cutting-edge tech like the folding displays found on foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup is cheaper than ever right now

If you missed the sale at the end of last month, you have another chance to grab one of Samsung's Galaxy S22 smartphones at their lowest prices yet. All three of the handsets have hit new record lows on Amazon: the Galaxy S22 is $125 off and down to $675, while the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are both $250 off and down to $750 and $950, respectively. And the previous offer on the Galaxy Buds 2 still stands — you can save up to $60 on a pair of the earbuds when you buy them along with the handset.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max larger screen size specs detailed

As a number of reports have said, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to drop the notch in favor of a new “pill + hole punch” cutout design. 9to5Mac reported in March that this change will mean the iPhone 14 display are slightly taller. Now, display analyst Ross Young has shared the exact specifications of the screen sizes coming this year.
CELL PHONES
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Design#Smart Phone#Samsung Display#Display Week#The Flex G#Flex S
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 renders offer our best look yet at this next-gen foldable

The rise of foldable screens has allowed for a rebirth of the long-forgotten flip phones in a way. The trend was started by Motorola with its throwback-themed Razr foldable phone and Samsung joined the party afterward with the Galaxy Z Flip and its follow-up, the Z Flip3. The latter was a major upgrade from its predecessor in both specifications, design, and most importantly, price, so the stakes are high for the Z Flip4 coming later this year. If new leaks are anything to go by, though, it might be a bit of a duller release — at least in terms of design.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Motorola Razr 3 leak teases a Galaxy Z Flip 3-inspired design and camera upgrade

The Razr 3 may lose its iconic chin in favor of a more boxy design. Motorola may also upgrade the flip phone's camera to include two lenses. The first two remakes of Motorola's Razr phone were marked with an iconic chin extending outward, but the next-generation model may forego it in favor of a boxier look similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google teases Pixel 7 & 7 Pro with redesigned cameras, new colors, and fall release date

We're months away from its anticipated release, but Google is already giving us an early glimpse here at Google I/O 2022 of the upcoming Pixel 7 series, including full renders of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in multiple colors. And if you've seen the recent iPhone 14 leaks, in a bizarre way, it will be familiar, with a similar pill-and-dot cutout for the rear cameras.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
yankodesign.com

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra takes another stab at the full-screen phone design

We might finally be close to reaching the point where there is little to no sacrifice needed just to hide that unavoidable selfie camera. When we use our smartphones, 90% of the time, we spend it on the screen, either looking at it or touching it. Even when using the phone’s cameras, we still use the screen as a large viewfinder to frame the perfect shot. It’s not surprising, then, that almost all smartphone users and manufacturers want the front of the device to really be all about the screen and only about the screen. Due to limitations in technology and manufacturing, however, that wasn’t the case until recently. There is no shortage of attempts to banish any and all notches and holes from the phone’s face, but not all of them have ended happily. ZTE hasn’t given up yet, though, and the third time might really be the charm as it tries to prove that it has finally nailed down that elusive Under-Display Camera trick.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google is launching the Pixel 6a in these 13 countries

The Pixel 6a is now official, and there's a lot to like. Google's latest mid-range phone has a gorgeous design in line with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and it is powered by the high-end Tensor platform. It's also got dual 12MP cameras at the back, all-day battery life, and will get three platform updates — the same as the Pixel 6 series.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

This is how Android 13’s wallpaper dimming feature will look

One of Android 13’s many tweaks is expected to be a variety of changes to wallpapers. Back in March, we heard that Google would allow you to dim your wallpaper alongside new 3D ‘cinematic’ options for your phone's screen, and now we’ve seen further detail on how that first feature will work. Those at 9to5Google have managed to find a reference to the feature in the APK code, and it suggests the feature will be a part of Bedtime Mode inside Android's Digital Wellbeing settings.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Motorola Edge 30 launched in India

The new Motorola Edge 30 smartphone has been launched in India, the device starts at INR 27,999 which is about $361 for the 6GB model. There is also an 8GB model which will retail for INR 25,999, this is about $387 at the current exchange rate, the handset will is available from a range of retailers from the 19th of May.
RETAIL
BGR.com

Foldable iPhone display tech might be in the works, report claims

The foldable iPhone rumor keeps coming back with some regularity. It’s still unclear when Apple will launch an iPhone with a foldable display or whether Apple even wants to make a foldable iPhone. But the company is certainly studying the technology required to make such devices possible. That’s according to various rumors from different sources in the past few years.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy