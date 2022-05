A 33 year-old woman is dead, while a seven-year-old boy was flown to a hospital after a roll over crash on I-90 in Kittitas County last evening. Troopers say the woman was traveling eastbound on I-90 north of Easton just after 6:30 when she left the roadway to right, and then re-entered the roadway while rolling and coming to a rest in the left lane.

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO