Chef Douglass Williams, and Anna's Amazing Truffle Risotto

Sea bream wrapped in paper and baked with fenugreek butter, leafy salad in a rich, herby dressing, and pineapple sorbet with candied fennel seeds. It’s not a plot-spoiler to say that I love herbs. Great big bunches of them make me happy and hungry, and I can’t imagine cooking without them. I love them fresh, as a pretty, tasty, final touch, I love them cooked and wilted in both sweet and savoury preparations, and I love them blitzed in dressings and smooshed into butter. In fact, I even slightly dream of writing a book about herbs, but then I remember that Mark Diacono and Caz Hildebrand have both already beaten me to it, with Herb: A Cook’s Companion and Herbarium, respectively. The use of herbs from plot to plate is a gift we all have within our reach.

