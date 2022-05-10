ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville notes: Kacey Musgraves, Cam and more

By Regional Media
 2 days ago

Kacey Musgraves and The Chicks are among the headlining acts at Austin City Limits Music Festival, taking place October 7-9 and October 14-16 at Zilker Park in the Texas capital. Tickets are...

Scoreboard roundup — 5/12/22

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:. Miami 99, Philadelphia 90 (Miami wins 4-2) Dallas 113, Phoenix 86 (Series tied 3-3) Boston 5, Carolina 2 (Series tied 3-3) Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3 (OT) (Series tied 3-3) St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1 (St. Louis...
SPORTS
Chicago announces $500k program to include abortions for those out-of-state

(The Center Square) – Chicago city officials announced more taxpayer resources for reproductive health care, including access to abortion for residents of the city and of neighboring states. The announced $500,000 from Chicago taxpayers will go to providers and organizations that provide access and resources for abortion care. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Nearly 2,400 Astroworld attendees needed medical treatment after deadly concert, court filing says

(HOUSTON) — Nearly 2,400 people required medical treatment following last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston, according to a new court filing. Attorneys representing thousands of people suing promoter Live Nation, headliner Travis Scott and dozens of other companies over the tragedy said in a court document filed this week that 732 claimants sustained an injury requiring “extensive medical treatment” during the concert on Nov. 5, 2021. Another 1,649 claimants suffered an injury requiring “less extensive medical treatment,” according to the filing, which does not define the injury categories.
HOUSTON, TX
Illinois quick hits: Biden visiting, no cash bail concerns, fatal daytime gang violence

President Joe Biden is making a stop in Illinois Wednesday on political and official business. The president will be at a Kankakee farm to talk about how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will impact the American food supply and inflation. Biden will later speak to the International Brotherhood of Electrical workers convention before attending a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.
ILLINOIS STATE
This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Iowa

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
IOWA STATE
Op-Ed: The fight to preserve Iowa’s voice

It appears the Republican Party will maintain Iowa’s first in the nation status for its 2024 presidential caucus, but uncertainty remains whether Democrats will continue to have Iowa leadoff their party’s nominating process. Iowa’s first in the nation presidential caucuses have become a tradition and are an integral part of the state’s political culture. As a reminder, Donald Trump won Iowa’s Republican caucus in 2020 and Pete Buttigieg was the choice of Iowa Democrats that year.
IOWA STATE
Entertainment
Op-Ed: Want to fix Illinois’ voter suppression? Then give voters choices.

Voter suppression is rampant in Illinois, and it targets the poor and minorities – especially in Chicago. But research shows it isn’t some right-wing effort to stop automatic voter registration, vote-by-mail or ask for photo IDs at the polls. It comes from a system carefully crafted over decades to stop competition by making voter participation meaningless.
ILLINOIS STATE
Audit of Illinois DCFS finds multiple failures

(The Center Square) – A newly released audit of Illinois’ troubled child welfare agency shows it has failed to provide adequate medical care for children and has not properly tracked possible neglect cases. The Illinois Auditor General’s review of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which...
ILLINOIS STATE
New law prohibits schools from withholding diplomas due to unpaid fees

(The Center Square) – A new Illinois law prohibits schools and school districts from withholding a student’s transcripts or diploma because of any unpaid balance owed the school. House Bill 4243 was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this month. The measure is an effort to keep students...
ILLINOIS STATE

