How this month’s resurfacing project will impact your commute in Springfield

By Carrie Winchel
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Beginning in late May, crews will begin the job of resurfacing National Avenue and Battlefield Road in Springfield. But there’s some prep work on the schedule that will begin affecting drivers’ commutes beginning May 12.

If you drive on National Avenue, expect to see city crews replacing manhole covers beginning Thursday:

  • At 6:00 a.m. Thursday, crews will begin working on the northbound, inside lane of national Avenue
  • They’ll continue working north until they reach Kearney Street
  • Then crews will head back south on National, replacing manholes in the southbound lanes.

Work is expected to last two days at each manhole location and traffic will be reduced to one lane in that area. Turn lanes and access points at intersections could be closed at times. Once crews finish this work on National, they’ll begin to replace manhole covers on Battlefield Road.

The city has plans in place to repave “significant portions” of National Avenue and Battlefield Road. Resurfacing work on National is expected to begin on May 23.

Traffic is changing again at Glenstone and James River Freeway in Springfield

This work is funded by Springfield’s Major Roadway Resurfacing Project, which voters approved in 2019. The project manager said drivers can expect similar workflow and traffic impacts on Battlefield and National as they saw when crews resurfaced Sunshine Street in 2021. The total cost of the resurfacing project is $2.9 million.

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

