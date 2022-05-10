ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NC

Drone video shows flattened woods after tornado carves through North Carolina county

By Brayden Stamps, Justyn Melrose
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXqGO_0fZWzjRP00

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The tornado may be long gone, but a swath of flattened trees and damage marks the path it took.

The Blacksburg office of the National Weather Service has confirmed to FOX8 that it was an EF1 tornado that touched down in Rockingham County on Friday.

The National Weather Service says that the tornado that touched down in Rockingham County had maximum winds of 110 mph.

‘We lived through it’: Wentworth community works to clean up after Friday night’s storms left homes destroyed

The National Weather Service said that the projected wind speeds of an EF1 tornado are between 73-112 mph, meaning that Friday’s storm was rather intense and close to being considered an EF2.

The National Service reports that the tornado traveled 7.9 miles, starting on Sunset View Road and ending just north of the U.S.-29 Business and Crutchfield Road intersection in Reidsville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHVz3_0fZWzjRP00
Path of the storm (Google Maps)

The tornado was reportedly 300 yards wide at its maximum width.

The Blacksburg office of the National Weather Service sent its team of meteorologists into Rockingham County to help emergency services determine the extent of the damages.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9q3X_0fZWzjRP00
    Photo courtesy of Steve Emerson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWhhi_0fZWzjRP00
    Photo courtesy of Quenda Adams
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dyk34_0fZWzjRP00
    Photo courtesy of Gretchen King
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VkFGn_0fZWzjRP00
    Photo courtesy of Gretchen King
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpTUc_0fZWzjRP00
    Photo courtesy of Brandon Wilson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GniOn_0fZWzjRP00
    Photo courtesy of Brandon Wilson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODTgt_0fZWzjRP00
    Photo courtesy of JC Pender
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QB2dn_0fZWzjRP00
    Photo courtesy of JC Pender
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtaXX_0fZWzjRP00
    Photo courtesy of Steve Emerson

“Further damage assessments will begin Monday morning. Teams of assessors from Emergency Management, Tax Office and Building Inspections will be touring the damaged areas in marked Emergency Services vehicles to complete these assessments,” the Rockingham County Department of Emergency Services concluded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

