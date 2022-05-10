ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

Habitat for Humanity Seeks Funding from Muskingum County

By AVC News
Your Radio Place
 2 days ago

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio is seeking funding...

yourradioplace.com

Your Radio Place

NVB Shred Day Saturday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – North Valley Bank is hosting its Shred Day Saturday at its South Zanesville location on Maysville Pike. Drive through service will be available from 9 to noon. Participants are invited to bring up to 100 pounds of paper material to be shredded. Confidential Mobile Shredding will...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Paving Projects on Muskingum Commissioners’ Agenda

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Commissioners voted Thursday to approve a contract for the paving of Canal and Basin Streets in Frazeysburg. Shelly Company from Thornville is being awarded the contract for $109,000. County Engineer Mark Eicher says the project is scheduled to be completed this year. The...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Bill to help homeless veterans in Ohio suddenly killed by lawmakers for ‘not being needed’

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A bill that would help provide funding to ensure every veteran […] The post Bill to help homeless veterans in Ohio suddenly killed by lawmakers for ‘not being needed’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Is solar coming to Knox County?

MOUNT VERNON — Utility-scale solar is on the horizon for Knox County, but there are still a lot of details to work out before it becomes a reality. It hinges in part on how the county commissioners respond to Ohio Senate Bill 52. SB 52 gives communities more local...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Cambridge School Board approves personnel, CATS Camp ready to begin this summer

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–A lengthy list of personnel, and a long list of projects all a part of a busy Cambridge School Board meeting Thursday night. During the meeting, and earlier, during the monthly Facebook live stream presentation, Superintendent Dan Coffman reviewed a long list of projects under way in the district. This includes artificial sports turf installation at McFarland Stadium, construction of a new transportation facility, HVAC upgrades to the district’s buildings, the ongoing roofing project, playground equipment installation at the Primary and Intermediate Schools, construction of outdoor pavillions for additional learning spaces at CMS and CHS, batting cages at Don Coss Field and renovation of the football locker rooms at McFarland Stadium.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Area counties lead the state in wild turkey harvest results

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s wild turkey hunters have checked a total of 9,353 birds during the start of spring hunting season through Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Among the top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest during the 2022 season so...
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Annual Bike Rodeo coming to New Concord

NEW CONCORD, Ohio -The New Concord Police Department will host its annual Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 21 from 11am to 2pm at the New Concord Elementary School parking lot. The following items will be offered throughout the event. Learn basic bike safety skills through age-appropriate games, activities, and prizes.
NEW CONCORD, OH
WFMJ.com

Invasive worm found in Trumbull County

The Ohio State University Extension service reports that a homeowner in Trumbull County discovered an invasive worm on their lawn last week. The Hammerhead worm not only eats native earthworms which are a benefit to soil, but the Extension Service also says there have been reports that some people are sensitive to the mucus they secrete.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Guernsey County Sheriff Issues Scam Alert for AEP Customers

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden has issued a scam alert for AEP customers. The sheriff reports that residents are receiving calls about a past due bill and claiming to be from AEP. The callers are asking for debit card payments. The sheriff advises that if you...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered in Honor of One Million Americans Killed by COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In accordance with the orders issued by President Biden and in remembrance of the more than one million American lives lost to COVID-19, Governor DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio until sunset on May 16.
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

PUCO schedules public hearings on proposed Columbia Gas of Ohio rate increase

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) scheduled public hearing dates to provide customers the chance to express their views on the applications of Columbia Gas of Ohio to increase their rates, charges and approval for an alternative rate plan. The local public hearings are scheduled during the first week of June with the closest event on June 7 at 6 p.m. at the city building in Athens. Other locations will be in Canton, Bowling Green and Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Sandsational celebration underway at Ohio Valley Mall

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – If you are looking for something different to do inside, go to the Ohio Valley Mall. The Sandsational celebration is underway as professional sand sculptors make art that honors the local community. Sculptors did up tons of sand and deliver it to the mall parking...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio GOP lawmaker proposed $300m handout to nursing homes, then raised $52,000 from their liaisons

An Ohio lawmaker last year proposed allocating $300 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds, divvied up among Ohio’s nursing homes with no strings attached. Ten days later, Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, received a $13,200 campaign contribution from the CEO of a chain of 59 nursing homes, $13,200 from his business partner, and another $13,200 from the CEO’s wife.
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Nine additional CWD-positive deer are confirmed in Ohio

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed nine additional wild white-tailed deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in northern Marion and southern Wyandot counties. Five were bucks, and four were does. Testing was performed on hunter-harvested deer during the 2021-22 season, as...
MARION, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio humane society seizes 22 German Shepherds living in 'deplorable conditions'

LIMA, Ohio — An Ohio humane society is now taking care of 22 German Shepherd dogs after they were seized from property that they described as "deplorable conditions." The Ohio SPCA & Humane Society said as soon as they arrived at the scene, they knew the seizure was necessary. They removed the 22 dogs from the property and took them to the shelter.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Half Staff: Why flags are being lowered in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – On May 12, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered that flags be lowered across the state, the same day Biden marked that over one million people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. All flags of the United States and flags of the State of Ohio are to be flown at half […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Counties with highest COVID infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Belmont College Gets Funding for HVAC Training

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Over $445,000 will be given to Belmont College for a Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Training Program. The program, released by the Ohio Controlling Board, will expand Belmont College’s HVAC Training program in order to meet the needs of local HVAC technicians. Belmont College will also work with Belmont County Drug Court and Youth Services Systems, Incorporated in Wheeling, to train participants and at-risk high school students.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

