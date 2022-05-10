ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Registered nurse latest to earn DAISY Award

Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eaton was nominated for the prestigious DAISY Award by a patient who took the time to write the DAISY nominations months after her visit to recognize the extraordinary care she...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Talk about a baby boom! 11 medical staffers at one Missouri hospital are pregnant at the SAME TIME - with two labor and delivery nurses due to give birth on the same day

Eleven medical professionals at a single Missouri hospital are all pregnant at the same time — with two nurses even due to give birth on the same day. At Liberty Hospital in Liberty, Missouri, ten nurses and one doctor are all expecting babies this year. Coincidentally enough, most of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TODAY.com

Nurse and young cancer patient share unbreakable bond

Gabriella DiMaggio thought her 2-year-old son just had a bad case of COVID when she brought him to the doctor but was stunned when he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Gabriella and her son Rocco were taken into the emergency room where they would meet Cassie DeMatteis, the nurse that they call their “angel.” who would not leave his side throughout his amazing recovery.May 10, 2022.
ADVOCACY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: A former nurse calls out the lack of compassion in health care

- - - On the day Theresa Brown received a preliminary breast cancer diagnosis at a Pittsburgh hospital, she learned that a biopsy was needed to confirm the news and that it would be arranged before she left the premises that day. In shock and leaking tears, Brown made her way to the scheduling desk. Before long a receptionist told her that she had "just missed" the scheduler, whose shift ended at 3. In fact, it was just then 3 o'clock precisely; the scheduler had departed early.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Health
City
Midland, TX
Local
Texas Health
Scrubs Magazine

Nurses Share Their Advice for Starting a Nursing Career After 40

Nursing isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s considered one of the most dangerous positions in the country with high rates of burnout, anxiety, and fatigue. Like many industries, nursing is often seen as a young person’s game, but plenty of people don’t get into nursing until they are in their late 30s or early 40s. The COVID-19 pandemic also upended the labor market, which led to what’s known as the Great Resignation. Millions of people are changing careers and exploring new opportunities in search of better pay, greater autonomy, and more meaningful lines of work.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

 https://www.mrt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy