Hurricanes-Bruins live updates: Carolina defeats Boston, 5-1 in Game 5

The Carolina Hurricanes are back home and starting over, tied 2-2 with the Boston Bruins going into Game 5 of their first-round NHL playoff series Tuesday after losing a pair of games in Boston.

Game 6 has been set for 7 p.m. Thursday at TD Garden in Boston on Bally Sports South and TNT.

The News & Observer’s Chip Alexander, Luke DeCock and Justin Pelletier are at PNC Arena in Raleigh along with photographer Robert Willett. They will have live observations from the scene.

How to watch

Tuesday’s game is available in North Carolina on Bally Sports South (Mike Maniscalco, Shane Willis, Abby Labar) and nationally on ESPN (Steve Levy, Ray Ferraro, Emily Kaplan).

Third period

Pulled goalie for Boston: The Bruins, in desperation more, put the PP unit out and pulled Jeremy Swayman with about 5 minutes to play. It didn’t work. Vincent Trocheck with the empty-net goalto punctuate a dominant win for the Canes.

Big kill for the Canes: With DeAngelo in the box, Boston got set up a couple of times in the Carolina end, but nothing really intense got through to Raanta. Meanwhile, Trocheck nearly got one at the other end as Swayman left his net to play a slowly cleared puck.

Not over yet: The Bruins head back to the power play after Tony DeAngelo is whistled for holding in the defensive zone. He looked like he had a hold of Wagner’s jersey on coverage in the corner.

Bruins get one back: Connor Clifton (a.k.a Cliffy Hockey in Boston) rushes up the right side and stuffs a shot through Raanta’s pade to put the Bruins on the board with just over 10 minutes to play in the third period. The Bruins have a glimmer. Haula and Hall with the assists.

Right where they want ‘em: The Canes are playing keep-away when necessary, moving the puck at will through the center zone and getting pucks deep, with little traffic reaching Antti Raanta (remember him?).

And on the ensuing Canes power play: The Canes score again. Long shot from the point bounces into Swayman, who loses track of it on a great screen by Seth Jarvis, and it lands behind him in the blue paint. Jarvis is Jarvy-on-the-spot, and slides the puck into the net for his second goal of the game.

Canes to the PK: The Bruins get the first power play of the third period after a call to Nino Niederreiter in the defensive zone. The Canes get a decent scoring chance shorthanded, the Bruins get nothing, and then Taylor Hall gets a high-sticking penalty after whacking Brady Skjei in the head on a missed lifted stick.

Bruins line changes: To start the third period, the Bruins put Jake DeBrusk back on the top line alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, splitting the so-called perfection line three games after reuniting them.

Second period

Shutting down the middle: The Hurricanes have neutralized the Bruins through the middle of the ice, and when the Bruins have establish the offensive zone, it’s been sporadic and for a shorter period of time. Canes dominating in shots, chances and, most importantly on the scoreboard. Hurricanes 3, Bruins 0 after two periods.

Canes add another: Power play goal for Carolina after a pileup in front of Swayman. The puck went off Jake DeBrusk. Seth Jarvis last to touch it for the Canes. Unassisted goal, and the Canes lead, 3-0.

Penalty to McAvoy, fourth Canes PP: Sebastian Aho pokes the puck out of the Canes zone while killing it, and was going to blow past McAvoy ... until McAvoy cut him off when he didn’t have the puck. Power play over for the Bruins, and the Canes back to the advantage.

Canes to the PK for the first time: As Jesperi Kotkaniemi tried to swim past Matt Grzelcyk in front of Jeremy Swayman, his stick and glove caught the Bruins’ defender in the face. It was not intentional, but with high sticking, it doesn’t have to be. Bruins to the power play for the first time.

Boring is good for the Hurricanes: There isn’t much happening out there in this period, which is to say, the Hurricanes are controlling this game in just the right way to protect a 2-0 lead. They’re still pressing when they have a chance, but to a player, the Canes are playing sound defensive hockey. Raanta has made a couple of solid saves against the Bruins’ top line again this period, but most Bruins shots otherwise are coming from outside of 25 feet.

Canes maintain forecheck: The Bruins got hemmed in their own zone again, this time the Canes’ top line working there against DeBrusk, Coyle and Nosek with Forbort and Clifton on D.

First penalty of the second: Matt Grzelcyk whistled for high-sticking as he clips a Cane on the forecheck to the left of Swayman. Cans get a couple of decent shots, but otherwise, Bruins a solid kill there.

First period

More zone time for the Cane 5 v 5: The Hurricanes continue to get the better of the Bruins at 5-on-5, and with no Bruins PPs yet, the advantage is pronounced. Final shot tally for the first period was 12-8 in favor of the Canes. Jeremy Swayman made a great save in the final minutes of the first to keep the Bruins within two. After one period, Canes 2, Bruins 0.

Second time is a charm: The second Canes power play looked far better, and the result was more to their liking, as well. Tony DeAngelo teed up a rocket from the center point on a solid in-zone PP set and it flew past Swayman and into the top left corner of the cage. Terravainen and Trocheck on the assists.

First power play to Carolina: The Canes got the first PP of the game, but as has been the case for too much of this series, they were unable to generate anything of note. A small skirmish at the side of the Boston net results in another Bruins penalty.

Canes strike first ... again: The Hurricanes got the first goal of the game for the fifth time in five games in this series, this time capitalizing after extended zone pressure, thanks in large part to a big hit by Andrei Svechnikov on Matt Grzelcyk. The puck trickled over the line past Jeremy Swayman, continuing Carolina’s run of success at 5-on-5 hockey. Jaccob Slavin officially with the goal. Tony DeAngelo, Sebastian Aho with the assists.

Canes stay true to the matchup: The so-called perfection line has seen the ice a couple of times for Boston in the early going, and true to form, the Staal line has been on the ice each time. Also of note early is Antti Raanta. He’s been tested a few times already on a couple of Canes defensive breakdowns, and he’s turned aside all shots.

Status quo: No changes for the Hurricanes, with Antti Raanta back in net. Stephen Lorentz and Ethan Bear remain healthy extras. With McAvoy back for the Bruins, Josh Brown was a scratch. Boston also shuffled its lines, keeping the Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak “Perfection Line” together but moving Craig Smith up with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula and putting Charlie Coyle between Jake DeBrusk and Tomas Nosek.

Scotty starts it: N.C. State superfan (and recording artist) Scotty McCreery was on the warning siren to kick off the game. NASCAR driver Austin Dillon did the honors at the first intermission. Olympian equestrian Doug Payne handled the second intermission.

McAvoy shocker

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy arrived at PNC Arena around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday after traveling via private jet from Boston and is expected to play after missing Sunday’s Game 4 because of a positive COVID-19 test. Per the NHL’s protocols, a symptomatic positive test typically requires five days of isolation — which would have kept McAvoy out of not only Tuesday but Thursday’s Game 6 in Boston — but there are scenarios where McAvoy could exit protocols: if his isolation was back-dated to Thursday, or if he had two negative PCR tests below a specified threshold.

Either way, the Hurricanes were expecting the Bruins to be without both McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm but will now have to face the Bruins with their No. 1 defenseman back in the lineup.

Morning update

The Bruins will again be without defenseman Hampus Lindholm (concussion), although Lindholm practiced in Boston on Monday, wearing a tinted visor. Brady Skjei was given the day off by the Hurricanes on Monday but skated Tuesday morning. Jon McIsaac and Eric Furlatt are the referees; Ryan Gibbons and Brad Kovachik are the linesmen.

Hurricanes’ Seth Jarvis feeling pain of friendly-fire low blow, ‘fine’ to face Bruins

