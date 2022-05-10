ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Forest, Langlade by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 16:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Stoddard, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Stoddard; Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Bollinger, southeastern Wayne, central Stoddard and northeastern Butler Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Puxico, or 11 miles northeast of Lake Wappapello State Park. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Puxico. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Grenada, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carroll; Grenada; Montgomery Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Carroll, Grenada and northwestern Montgomery Counties through 200 PM CDT At 1259 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms in the Grenada area, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong storms will be near Jefferson around 105 PM CDT. North Carrollton around 125 PM CDT. Winona around 130 PM CDT. Coila around 145 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Phillips The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Phillips County in eastern Arkansas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1232 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marvell, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marvell, Lexa, Watkins Corner, Lake View, Poplar Grove, Oneida, Barton, Wycamp, Latour, Kindall, Kingtown, Gobell, Spring Creek, Trenton, Cypert and Delta Heritage Trails State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PHILLIPS COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Argonne, WI
County
Forest County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oneida, WI
City
Monico, WI
City
Crandon, WI
County
Langlade County, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Northeastern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1241 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Seminole, Earlsboro, Cromwell, Little and Centerview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okfuskee THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR OKFUSKEE COUNTY At 1234 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms training over the same areas, producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen across western portions of the county. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flooding include Okemah... Okfuskee Boley... Paden Bearden... Castle Welty... Mason This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 225. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln; Pottawatomie; Seminole FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN, NORTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND NORTHWESTERN SEMINOLE COUNTIES At 108 PM CDT, Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain have generally moved east of the warned area. Radar indicates 3 to 5 inches of rain have fallen early this morning and afternoon. Other widely scattered storms are attempting to form to the west and may move into the area over the next hour. The flash flooding warning may need to be extended in time. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, rural areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prague, Johnson and Centerview. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 190 and 200. This includes the following streams and drainages Deer Creek, Turkey Creek, Stamp Dance Creek and North Canadian River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crittenden, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crittenden; St. Francis The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern St. Francis County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1220 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Simsboro, or 8 miles north of Hughes, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Edmondson, Anthonyville, Pinckney, Simsboro, New Home, Chatfield, Proctor, Kate, Browns, Penjur, Jonquil, Tarsus, Greasy Corner, Cicalla, Patoka, Heth, Neuhardt, Democrat, North Hughes and Lucerne. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Forest
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. .Additional rises due to recent rainfall will be possible. Otherwise, the river will remain within Minor flood stage through early next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.2 feet, Road to access gage floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 PM CDT Friday was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: East Feliciana; St. Helena A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Helena, northeastern East Feliciana Parishes in southeastern Louisiana and south central Amite Counties through 145 PM CDT At 112 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Felps, or 10 miles northeast of Clinton, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Felps and Darlington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Koochiching by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Koochiching FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding due to excessive runoff from snowmelt and rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Northern Koochiching adjacent to Rainy River. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT Friday May 20. * IMPACTS...The Rainy River level is extremely high. Strong rises on area tributaries may cause flooding of areas near the mouth of the Black River, Little Fork and Big Fork rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1118 AM CDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms and April snowmelt is causing a prolonged period of high water. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. The Rainy River at Manitou Rapids is expected to reach 19 feet in the coming days which is similar to the peak of April 27th 2022. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Areas near the mouth of the Little Fork, Big Fork and Black Rivers including Pelland and Loman. - http://www.weather.gov/dlh/RainyRiverBasin
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craighead, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Craighead County in eastern Arkansas Northwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1225 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Caraway, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manila, Leachville, Monette, Caraway, Etowah, Black Oak, Three Way, Jolliff Store, Happy Corners, Delfore, West Ridge, Eastview, Lennie, Vail, Macey, Big Lake, Carmi, Whisp, Buckeye and Mandalay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Additional rises due to rainfall yesterday. The Red River at Oslo will remain within Major flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 36.5 feet, ND State Highway 54 has water over the road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 36.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM CDT Friday was 36.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.7 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: McHenry The Flood Warning continues for the Souris River near Bantry affecting McHenry County in North Dakota .Snow melt and recent rainfall is making its way through the Souris River system and is expected to produce minor flooding in Bantry. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Souris River near Bantry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1439.7 feet, Flood waters affect farmland or wooded areas in refuge. Due to relative flatness of the area within reach of the gage a rather large area becomes flooded. Damage is to crops and farm buildings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 1440.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM CDT Friday was 1440.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 1440.9 feet early next week. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 1440.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1441.6 feet on 04/09/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCHENRY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bottineau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau The Flood Warning continues for the Souris River near Westhope affecting Bottineau in North Dakota .Snow melt and recent rainfall is making its way through the Souris River system and is expected to produce minor flooding in the Westhope area. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Souris River near Westhope. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1414.0 feet, Water is almost valley-wide. The area flooded is grass covered and no buildings are affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 1414.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Friday was 1414.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage for the foreseeable future. - Flood stage is 1414.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1414.7 feet on 05/17/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. .Additional rises along the Red River at Pembina due to rainfall yesterday are expected. The river will remain within Major flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Pembina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 52.0 feet, Highway 75 north of Humboldt, MN overtops. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 51.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Friday was 51.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 51.6 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. .Some additional rises due to heavy rainfall yesterday are expected before river levels fall begin to fall. The Red at Wahpeton will remain within Minor flood stage until early next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Wahpeton. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Storm sewer valves are closed and interior pumping begins (Breckenridge). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Friday was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:38:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma and east central Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1247 PM CDT, Radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. The thunderstorms extended from near Prague to Little and just west of Seminole. Some of the heavy rain will move across northern parts of Seminole county which experienced heavy rainfall earlier this morning. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Seminole, Earlsboro and Little. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Additional rises due to rainfall yesterday are expected. The Red River at Drayton will rise into Major flood stage over the weekend and remain there until early next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 42.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM CDT Friday was 42.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.4 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy