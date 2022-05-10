ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Child found alone at Florida apartment after parents die in murder-suicide

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida couple died in an apparent murder-suicide Monday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that around 8:25 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a home on Silver Pointe Boulevard after its communication center got a call from Devin Griggs, 28.

Deputies: Ala. man attacked patrons at Panama City Beach zoo

Griggs told the 911 operator that he killed someone and was about to kill himself, according to deputies.

However, after deputies forced entry into his apartment, they found Griggs dead along with his romantic partner, 27-year-old Leslie Daniella Rodriguez. Both were said to have been victims of the murder-suicide

According to deputies, the couple’s child was at the apartment when the deaths occurred but was not injured.

The sheriff’s office said the Florida Department of Children and Families took the child into their care as they worked to find a place for the child.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

