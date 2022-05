Fellow law enforcement officers are getting recognized for their hard work at the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office May 15 through the 21. Sheriff Kurt Picknell says National Police Week is a tribute to the memorial and remembering law enforcement and their sacrifice. Picknell says it’s celebrated locally, with the somber remembrance in Washington D.C. He says law enforcement agencies locally around the country and their citizens take the moment to pause and reflect, thanking law enforcement but also remembering their sacrifice.

WALWORTH COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO