UPDATE (5:04 p.m.): Mobile Police released more details about the man arrested after the crash at University Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road. A video surfaced which shows the man yelling at law enforcement before punching officers. Mobile Police confirmed that the man “refused to comply with officers and became unruly.” After he started to hit the officers, he was tased and later taken into custody.

MOBILE, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO