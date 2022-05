Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee has welcomed two new physician assistants, Doug Eastham and Hayley Mowery, to its growing list of health care providers. Eastham will serve as a certified physician assistant to Dr. Casey Davison. He joins the BJIT family with an undergraduate degree in speech communications from Southern Illinois University and a Master of Medical Sciences degree from Mercer University. He is also a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. In his new role, Eastham will assist Davidson in providing care to Bone and Joint Institute’s orthopaedic spine surgery patients.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO