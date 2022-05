KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A juvenile is facing charges for a string of auto burglaries in one Kingsport neighborhood, according to police who also said each vehicle targeted was unlocked. The Kingsport Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 14-year-old male, whose name cannot be released by police due to his age. According […]

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO