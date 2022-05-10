ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BTS ARMY Reacts to ‘Proof’ Disc 3 Being ‘CD Only’: ‘Are You Kidding Me?’

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

BTS unveiled plans for their new album Proof on Tuesday (May 10), but some members of ARMY are less than thrilled that part of the LP will only be available on CD.

In a press release revealing the three-disc collection’s 48-song tracklist, the K-pop boy band said the third disc of the anthology was a “special gift for fans” that will be “filled with 14 special tracks” including demo versions of “Jump,” “Boy in Luv,” “Boyz with Fun” and “Seesaw” as well as an a capella version of Jung Kook’s solo track “Still With You.” However, only brand-new bonus track “For Youth” will be released on streaming platforms and digital retailers.

While many BTS fans were excited about the news, others were confused about the release tactic, and soon enough, the phrase “What do you mean CD only?” was trending on Twitter.

“Seeing the tracklist and then wait ‘cd only’ WHAT DO YOU MEAN CD ONLY ?” one bewildered fan tweeted, while another echoed, “WHAT DO YOU MEAN ‘CD ONLY’…I want to hear on spotify” with four crying emojis and a funny panda meme.

A third fan complained, “HONESTLY TO BE HONEST I DIDN’T SAW THAT ‘CD ONLY’ COMING LIKE WHYYYYYYY???????? WHYYYY CD ONLY ARE YOU KIDDING MEEE???” using a screaming meme.

Still others simply adapted their plans for how to listen to the album, with many declaring themselves in desperate search of CD players, walkmans and car stereos ahead of Proof ‘s June 10 release via Big Hit Music/Republic Records. One fan summarized the sentiment with the following tweet: “BTS made cd 3 cd only because the songs are all made for the ambience of sobbing in ur car in a pizza hut parking lot.”

Despite the outcry from some of ARMY, the K-pop idols are actually the top selling act of the year so far by pure CD album sales according to Luminate — a title they’ve held each year since 2018. Since the start of 2022 alone, the boys have sold 213,000 CD albums in the U.S. (as of the week ending May 5), while last year, their 1.03 million physical albums sold accounted for 2.5 percent of all CD album sales across the country.

Check out some of ARMY’s reactions to Proof ‘s CD release below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Dove Cameron Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Led by Hit Single ‘Boyfriend’

Click here to read the full article. Dove Cameron climbs to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated May 14) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the continued success of her biggest single, “Boyfriend.” The track, released on Disruptor/Columbia Records, bullets to No. 34 on the latest Billboard Hot 100, after reaching a personal-best No. 31 a week earlier, with 30.7 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 23%), 6.7 million official U.S. streams and 1,500 downloads sold in the tracking week ending May 5, according to Luminate. The song concurrently becomes Cameron’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Fraudulent Streaming is on the Rise – But Solutions Exist (Music Biz 2022)

At a Music Biz panel on Tuesday (May 10), streaming professionals offered ideas for how to solve the bot issue plaguing the industry - including by eliminating pro-rata streams. You can find all of Billboard‘s Music Biz 2022 coverage here. In the world of music industry conferences, panel discussions...
MUSIC
Billboard

Florence + The Machine Spread ‘Dance Fever’: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. Florence + The Machine has caught dance fever, and it’s contagious. The British alternative pop outfit returns with its fifth studio album Dance Fever, produced by band leader Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley.Spanning 14 tracks, the new set dropped at midnight and contains the previously-released numbers “My Love,” “Free,” “King” and “Heaven is Here,” all of which were released into the world with music videos helmed by Autumn De Wilde.Florence and Co. cut Dance Fever in London over the course of the pandemic in anticipation of life returning to normal, with...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jung Kook
Billboard

5 Seconds of Summer Drops New Single ‘Me, Myself & I’, Announces Album Release Date

Click here to read the full article. 5 Seconds of Summer‘s newest single has arrived, and with it, a release date and title for the group’s fifth studio album. On Wednesday (May 11), the Australian band shared new track “Me, Myself & I” and unveiled the name of their highly anticipated fifth LP, 5SOS5. The guitar-driven track sees lead singer Luke Hemmings lamenting on giving up on something positive, reflecting on it, and experiencing regret at the loss. “‘Me Myself and I’ explores the emotional cycle of feeling like you can do everything on your own and that you don’t need...
MUSIC
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cd Players#Kidding#Bts Army
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Army
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
MUSIC
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Billboard

Billboard

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy