BTS ARMY Reacts to ‘Proof’ Disc 3 Being ‘CD Only’: ‘Are You Kidding Me?’

Click here to read the full article.

BTS unveiled plans for their new album Proof on Tuesday (May 10), but some members of ARMY are less than thrilled that part of the LP will only be available on CD.

In a press release revealing the three-disc collection’s 48-song tracklist, the K-pop boy band said the third disc of the anthology was a “special gift for fans” that will be “filled with 14 special tracks” including demo versions of “Jump,” “Boy in Luv,” “Boyz with Fun” and “Seesaw” as well as an a capella version of Jung Kook’s solo track “Still With You.” However, only brand-new bonus track “For Youth” will be released on streaming platforms and digital retailers.

While many BTS fans were excited about the news, others were confused about the release tactic, and soon enough, the phrase “What do you mean CD only?” was trending on Twitter.

“Seeing the tracklist and then wait ‘cd only’ WHAT DO YOU MEAN CD ONLY ?” one bewildered fan tweeted, while another echoed, “WHAT DO YOU MEAN ‘CD ONLY’…I want to hear on spotify” with four crying emojis and a funny panda meme.

A third fan complained, “HONESTLY TO BE HONEST I DIDN’T SAW THAT ‘CD ONLY’ COMING LIKE WHYYYYYYY???????? WHYYYY CD ONLY ARE YOU KIDDING MEEE???” using a screaming meme.

Still others simply adapted their plans for how to listen to the album, with many declaring themselves in desperate search of CD players, walkmans and car stereos ahead of Proof ‘s June 10 release via Big Hit Music/Republic Records. One fan summarized the sentiment with the following tweet: “BTS made cd 3 cd only because the songs are all made for the ambience of sobbing in ur car in a pizza hut parking lot.”

Despite the outcry from some of ARMY, the K-pop idols are actually the top selling act of the year so far by pure CD album sales according to Luminate — a title they’ve held each year since 2018. Since the start of 2022 alone, the boys have sold 213,000 CD albums in the U.S. (as of the week ending May 5), while last year, their 1.03 million physical albums sold accounted for 2.5 percent of all CD album sales across the country.

Check out some of ARMY’s reactions to Proof ‘s CD release below.