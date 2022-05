REMUS – No one has been more impressed with the season senior Chippewa Hills soccer player Sydney Hartzler has had on the field than her coach Jay Franks. “Syd has many years of soccer experience,” Franks said. “She has had eight assists and two goals so far this year. She has a knack for being in position when it matters most for our team. She has been able to set up her teammates in winning positions. She always has a positive attitude. She is a character....always providing comic relief when needed.”

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO