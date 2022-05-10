ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shams drops fresh injury update on Nets star Ben Simmons after back surgery

By Paolo Songco
 2 days ago
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons appears to be doing well in terms of his rehab process from back surgery. At this point, it sounds like the former Rookie of the Year is on track to be ready for the start of the 2022-23 season. NBA insider Shams Charania of...

Aaron Judge drops truth bomb on Josh Donaldson plunking that fueled Yankees comeback

The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night by a score of 6-5 thanks to a walk-off home run off the bat of star right fielder Aaron Judge. It was an emotional victory for New York, as the night was not without tension. Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, a former Blue Jays star and the 2015 MVP, was plunked by Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia in the left arm in the sixth inning, resulting in the pitcher’s ejection from the game. The umpires believed that Donaldson and Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman had exchanged “pretty strong words”, believing the hit to be intentional. Whether it was on purpose or not, the Blue Jays can thank that moment for providing Judge, Donaldson and the rest of the Yankees the fuel they needed to secure the win, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
MLB
Kyrie Irving Appears To Respond To Nets GM's Comments

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks turned some heads with his comments about whether or not the team will make a long-term commitment to Kyrie Irving. "I think that’s something we’ve been discussing, and we will continue to debrief on and discuss throughout this offseason,” Marks said. “It's honestly not just Kyrie, we have decisions to make on a variety of free agents. We haven’t had any of those discussions yet, so it would be unfair for me to comment on how it looks for us and Kyrie, because to be quite frank he has some decisions to make on his own. So, he has to look at what he wants to do with his player option and so forth like that."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Braves drop concerning Ronald Acuna injury update

The Atlanta Braves will be without superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna for Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox. Acuna, who started the season on the IL while recovering from a torn ACL he sustained last year, will be held out of the lineup due to soreness in his left groin. Via David O’Brien, the team revealed that it hopes Acuna will be able to return to the lineup for Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres.
SAN DIEGO, CA
