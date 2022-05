ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man stormed into a Romeoville bank, started shooting, and took hostages Tuesday afternoon, only later to be shot dead by police.But the gunman was not robbing the bank.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the drama unfolded at Fifth Third Bank at 275 S. Weber Rd., beginning at 3:40 p.m. Romeoville police came to the scene after a call from inside the bank.Bank employees were ordered to call 911 at the demands of an armed man inside. Dispatch audio also indicated the man requested a chair in front of the door."It was chaos out here today," said...

ROMEOVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO