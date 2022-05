MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - It will look and sound like summer again on the Manitowoc lakeshore, and we’re not talking about Thursday’s temperatures. The S.S. Badger car ferry is making its first voyage of the season. It left Ludington, Michigan, Thursday morning and should arrive in Manitowoc at noon. Then it will steam out of Manitowoc back to Ludington at 2 P.M.

